Frogs explode for 13 runs, shut out Canadians

Luke Stevenson of the Everett AquaSox trots around the bases after hitting a home run against the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday at Everett Memorial Stadium in Everett. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud / Everett AquaSox)

Luke Stevenson of the Everett AquaSox trots around the bases after hitting a home run against the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at Everett Memorial Stadium in Everett, Washington. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud / Everett AquaSox)

EVERETT — Powered by a 16-hit performance featuring five home runs and shutout pitching from Adam Maier, the Everett AquaSox blanked the Vancouver Canadians 13-0 on Tuesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Everett’s offense immediately surged, bringing home nine runs across the first three innings of the Northwest League baseball game. Luke Stevenson ignited the scoring by blasting a solo home run just one out in, and Brandon Eike doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. Contributing to a three-run first inning for the Frogs (20-17 second half, 53-50 overall) was prospect Carlos Jimenez, who also hit a solo homer.

Luis Suisbel ripped a double down to right field to continue Everett’s scoring in the bottom of the second to score Austin St. Laurent, who singled and scored from first base on Suisbel’s swing. Stevenson brought home the second and final run of the second frame, hitting an RBI single for his second run-scoring knock of the game.

The momentum did not stop for the AquaSox in the bottom of the third as the Frogs lengthened their lead to 9-0. Aiden Taurek demolished a solo home run for the first High-A long ball of his career, and both Stevenson and Eike drew a bases-loaded walk. Contributing the final run of the frame was Matthew Ellis, who hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Korbyn Dickerson.

Everett added a two-run home run in each of the fifth and sixth innings as Eike and Taurek each delivered opposite-field homers. Eike’s blast was his 21st of the season, extending his Northwest League lead, and Taurek’s was his second of the game. It was Taurek’s first multi-homer game of his professional career.

From the mound, the right-hander Maier stunned the Canadians (18-19, 45-58), dealing his fourth scoreless start of the 2026 campaign. Across six innings of work, the Vancouver native allowed just three hits and walked one while striking out six batters from his hometown team. Righty Ben Hernandez added a scoreless inning of work.

Closing out the game for the AquaSox was left-hander Caleb Franzen, who made his Everett Memorial Stadium debut. The 25-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona, dealt two shutout innings, locking down the Frogs’ 13-0 victory in the opening game of the six-game series.