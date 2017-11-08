Marissa Elizabeth Wallen (left), 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting and robbery of an Everett man. An Everett District Court judge set bail Wednesday at $1 million. (Caleb Hutton / The Herald)

Marissa Elizabeth Wallen (left), 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting and robbery of an Everett man. An Everett District Court judge set bail Wednesday at $1 million. (Caleb Hutton / The Herald)

Everett man was shot in the head, left for dead — for 3 days

A call girl with 13 outstanding arrest warrants allegedly spent $12,000 with the man’s credit cards.

You must sign in or register to continue reading content.
Previous
Fugitive Watch
Next
Close races, including for Everett mayor: 7-vote difference

More in Local News

🙁 The end of DST marks the start of SAD

It’s possible to fight seasonal affective disorder, but it takes effort.

A lifetime of work stolen from inventor of unique scooter

The Lake Goodwin man, 96, wonders why someone would take something that meant so much to him.

Bond for new elementary school near Maltby on February ballot

The proposal will be part of a three-proposition ballot package that includes operations and technology levies.

Roundtable focuses on a local economic force: the military

An event organized by county Executive Dave Somers was part of an economic development initiative.

Two suffer smoke inhalation in Edmonds condominium fire

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the condo’s second-floor unit.

No foul play in death of man found in Stillaguamish River

Albert Leung, of Lake Stevens, had a history of mental health struggles, the sheriff’s office said.

Burning incense blamed for Marysville house fire

Authorities say burning incense can be just as dangerous as candles.

Former Arlington man with 5 felonies shot dead in Tennessee

He reportedly had a gun when police shot him while investigating a bullet-ridden car on his land.

Another hearing scheduled on zoning for methodone clinics

Questions have arisen over whether the zoning proposals violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Most Read