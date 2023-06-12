Brockman headlines ’23 Snohomish County Hall of Fame class

Kings forward Jon Brockman (center), a Snohomish High School graduate, grabs a rebound between the Bobcats’ Stephen Jackson (right) and Nazr Mohammed during an NBA game in 2010 in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Jon Brockman is unquestionably one of the greatest men’s basketball players ever produced by Snohomish County. Now he’s being recognized by the county for his accomplishments.

Brockman headlines the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2023 induction class, which was announced Monday. Brockman was one of six athletes who are a part of this year’s class, along with two coaches, one sports contributor and one team.

Brockman, who graduated from Snohomish High School in 2005, was a star power forward who led the Panthers to three state tournament appearances and became one of the top college recruits in the nation. He went on to star at the University of Washington, where he finished his career as the school’s all-time leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. He was selected in the second round of the 2009 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, and he appeared in 150 NBA games with the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks before spending four years playing professionally overseas.

The other members of this year’s class include:

Athletes

— Seamus Boxley, basketball. The 2000 Mountlake Terrace High School graduate had a storied collegiate career as a power forward at Portland State University, where he was named the 2005 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, and twice was the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference. He went on to a lengthy professional career overseas, earning Dutch Basketball League MVP honors in 2012 while also being a four-time all-star.

— Gina Carbonnato, softball. The 2003 Lake Stevens High School graduate starred as an outfielder at the University of Pacific, where she was named the team’s Most Valuable Player three times, was named the Big West Co-Softball Player of the Year in 2006, and had her No. 2 jersey retired by the school. She played professionally for two years in the National Pro Fastpitch League and is currently the head coach of the Santa Clara University softball team.

— Erika Klein, cross country and track and field. The 1989 Edmonds High School graduate helped Edmonds win the 1985 girls cross country championship and also won individual state titles in cross country, as well as the 1,600 and 3,200 meters in track. She went on to compete at the University of Oregon, where she placed third in the 1,500 at the 1993 NCAA Track and Field Championships to earn All-American status.

— Kylin Munoz, volleyball. The 2009 Monroe High School graduate was an outside hitter who was named the Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2008. She later played at the University of Washington, where she earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2012 and finished her career with 386 blocks, which was second all-time among UW outside hitters.

— Jim Ollom, baseball. The 1963 Snohomish High School graduate had an impressive prep career as a pitcher as he tossed five no-hitters before being signed by the New York Yankees following graduation. He worked his way through the minors, being named the Pacific Coast League’s Most Valuable Player while with the Denver Bears in 1966, before making his major-league debut with the Minnesota Twins that year. He appeared in 24 major-league games.

Coaches

— Rick Anderson, baseball. The 1975 Mariner High School graduate was a fixture as a pitching coach in Major League Baseball, spending 16 seasons with the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers. Following a three-year major-league career as a pitcher, Anderson spent 13 seasons as a minor-league pitching coach, winning a Triple-A Pitching Coach of the Year award, before becoming the Twins’ pitching coach in 2002, a position he held until 2014. He also spent 2018-20 as pitching coach for the Tigers.

— John Casebeer, wrestling. The 1963 Edmonds High School graduate coached wrestling in the Edmonds School District for 30 years. He won eight district championships while at Alderwood Junior High and 18 district championships while at Brier Middle School, coaching 25 state participants and one state champion. Among the wrestlers he coached is fellow Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame member Randy Couture.

Contributor

— Rich Haldi. The Spokane native is heavily involved in the Snohomish County and Everett Community College athletic scenes. He helped develop the intramural athletics program and supervised college athletics at EvCC in the 1970s and 80s, he’s coached many youth sports ranging from football to softball, and he’s a founding member of the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame committee.

Team

— 1987 Cascade High School boys soccer. The Bruins went a perfect 20-0 en route to winning the school’s first state championship. Coached by Pat Sullivan, Cascade outscored its opponents 75-11 and won their seventh consecutive Wesco championship. Clint Carnell led the team with 26 goals, while future Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame members Chris Henderson and Sean Henderson were also on the team.