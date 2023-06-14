The 2022-23 local state champions list

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The Lake Stevens football team (top left), Marysville Pilchuck’s Alivia White (top right), Shorewood’s Hunter Tibodeau (bottom left), and the Jackson softball team all won state championships during the 2022-23 school year. (Herald file photos)

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With the 2022-23 high school sports seasons in the rearview mirror, here’s a look at every local team and individual state champion from the year:

TEAMS

Jackson softball

The Timberwolves added another major milestone to their dynasty by claiming their third Class 4A state championship over the past four postseasons, edging Wesco 4A rival Glacier Peak 5-1. Jackson improved its state tournament record to 14-2 over the past four postseasons.

Lake Stevens football

After knocking on the door year after year, the Vikings broke through for their first-ever state championship by beating Kennedy Catholic 24-22 in the 4A title game. Lake Stevens became the first Snohomish County school to win the championship in the state’s highest classification since 1991.

INDIVIDUALS

Connor Aney, Glacier Peak

Aney, a sophomore, avenged his title loss from the year prior by capturing the 4A boys wrestling 285-pound championship at Mat Classic XXXIV. He’s the first Snohomish County boys wrestler to win a 4A state title at 285 pounds since 2013.

Karianne Baldwin, Glacier Peak

Baldwin, a junior, defended her 125-pound title and became a two-time girls wrestling state champion at Mat Classic XXXIV. She’s one of just four Snohomish County girls wrestlers to win multiple state titles.

Grant Buckmiller, Lake Stevens

Buckmiller, a senior, capped a record-setting year by winning state titles in the 4A boys 200 and 400 meters and anchoring the Vikings’ 4×400 relay to a state championship at the state track and field championships. He set a Snohomish County record with his mark of 46.62 seconds in the 400 at the state meet.

Elias Caniglia, Stanwood

Caniglia, a sophomore, posted a personal-best leap of 6 feet, 6 inches to win the 3A boys high jump state title at the state track and field championships.

Jaedyn Chase, Kamiak

Chase, a senior, delivered a personal-best run of 9 minutes, 17.88 seconds to claim the 4A boys 3200-meter title championship at the state track and field championships.

Kalia Estes, Kamiak

Estes, a senior, capped her prep career with a state title in the 4A girls 300-meter hurdles with a winning time of 44.17 seconds at the state track and field championships.

Charlotte Giffin, Cedarcrest

Giffin, a senior, fired a 6-under 138 and finished seven strokes in front of her nearest competitor to win the 2A girls state golf championship. She’s the first-ever Cedarcrest golfer to win a state title.

Grace Academy relay teams

The Eagles’ 4×100- and 4×400-meter relay squads secured 1B boys state titles at the state track and field championships. The 4×100 team (Austin Birkhofer, Jakody Huckaby, Connor Birkhofer, Pearce Hess) finished its race in 45.45 seconds. The 4×400 team (Hess, Jack Mellema, Austin Birkhofer, Huckaby) finished its race in 3:34.93.

Tre Haines, Arlington

Haines, a freshman, secured the 3A boys wrestling 138-pound championship at Mat Classic XXXIV. He became the first freshman wrestler to win a state title for Arlington and was the only freshman in the area to win an individual state title in any sport this school year.

Pearce Hess, Grace Academy

Hess, a junior, claimed the 1B boys 400 meters state title with a winning time of 51.63 seconds at the state track and field championships. He also helped the Eagles’ 4×100 and 4×400 relay squads to state championships.

Avery Keith, Snohomish

Keith, a senior, posted a personal-best 48.00 seconds in the 3A boys 400 meters to claim the state title at the state track and field championships.

Lake Stevens 4×400 relay team

The Vikings’ quartet of Jesse Lewis, Leif Holmes, David Brown and Grant Buckmiller defended the team’s 4A state crown with a winning time of 3 minutes, 20.64 seconds at the state track and field championships.

Kellen Langford, Arlington

Langford, a senior, ran a personal-best 1 minute, 51.67 seconds to earn the state title in the 3A boys 800 meters at the state track and field championships.

Ben Lee, Jackson

Lee, a sophomore, followed a fifth-place finish last season with a title winning performance in the 4A boys singles bracket of state tennis championships. He didn’t drop a set on his way to victory.

Jaquan Means, Kamiak

Means, a senior, secured a state championship in the 4A boys 110-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.52 seconds at the state track and field championships.

Hunter Tibodeau, Shorewood

Tibodeau, a senior, made his way back to a state championship match for a second straight season and claimed the 3A boys 220-pound title at Mat Classic XXXIV. The three-time state placer became the Stormrays’ first state champion since 2014.

Alivia White, Marysville Pilchuck

White, a senior, became Snohomish County’s first-ever three-time girls wrestling state champion by defending her 190-pound title at Mat Classic XXXIV. The University of Iowa-bound star won all four matches via pin and extended her perfect record at the state wrestling tournament to 12-0.

Jana Willems, Glacier Peak

Willems, a senior, captured the state title in the 4A girls 100 meters in a photo finish with a winning time of 12.30 seconds at the state track and field championships. She became the second of her siblings to win a state title track, joining brother Ethan (400 meters, 2019).