On Fourth of July, where fireworks are banned in Snohomish County

A Boom City patron walks between rows of stands with a box labeled “HYDROGEN BOMB” on July 1, 2023, in Tulalip, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

A rocket explodes in the sky as people launch off different fireworks at Boom City on July 1, 2023, in Tulalip, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Christopher Joseph, right, who owns Showtime Fireworks with his wife Samora Joseph, chats with a few customers at Boom City on July 1, 2023, in Tulalip, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Andrei Pocol, of Seattle, lights off a rocket he bought at Boom City on July 1, 2023, in Tulalip, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — With hot and dry weather forecast for the Fourth of July, officials are urging caution with fireworks and other pyrotechnics.

Fireworks are legal in some portions of the county, though the suggestion is to let the professionals handle the explosives.

“The safest way to really enjoy fireworks is a professional display,” South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said.

Fireworks are banned in parts of the county, including Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Mountlake Terrace. Those using fireworks are reminded to take note of local rules and regulations.

Fireworks are also banned in Everett, Mukilteo and Woodway. They are also fully banned year-round in all national forests in Oregon and Washington. The penalties are steep for fireworks in national forests — violators can be fined up to $5,000 and be sentenced up to six months in jail.

While fires are a major concern from fireworks, so are injuries.

“Since we’ve had the (fireworks) ban in southwestern Snohomish County, we have seen a decrease in injuries, though we do still see some injuries,” Hynes said. “We haven’t had any major structure fires since the ban has been in place in the unincorporated area.”

Other dangers exist as well. Drownings, including one over the weekend at Lake Ballinger, can also happen as people migrate toward water during the summer. Lifejackets and supervising small children can make an impact, Hynes said.

Lake Martha and Lake Ballinger both have kiosks where visitors can borrow lifejackets.

“The really important thing is to really watch your kids closely and make sure someone’s watching them,” Hynes said. “When you’ve got a group of people at an event near the water and it’s easy to think that maybe someone else is watching the kids. One way to make sure someone’s keeping an eye on the kids is to appoint someone as a water watcher and it’s their job to watch the kids.”

Everett’s Fourth of July parade begins at 11 a.m. at 25th street and Colby Avenue. The city’s festival begins at 3 p.m. in Legion Park, with live music beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks are expected around 10:30 p.m.

There will be no parking at Legion Park during the event and Everett Transit is offering free rides to the park.

In Marysville, food trucks will be parked along 1st street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m.

Arlington has a variety of events, beginning with a pancake breakfast at Haller Park. There is also a triathlon and a 10K slated for the town as well. A city-sponsored fireworks display at Quake Park is set for 10 p.m.

In Edmonds, the town’s Chamber of Commerce has organized an Independence Day parade since 1907. The children’s parade starts downtown at 11:30 a.m. with the main parade at noon.

Snohomish will have a display following its Red, White and Brews event at Franklin Farms.

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.