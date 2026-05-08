Here’s who filed for the 2026 primary election in Snohomish County

EVERETT — Filing week for the Aug. 4 primary election ended Friday evening, and the matchups for this year’s races are set.

Voters will decide the top two candidates for each position, who will move on to the Nov. 3 general election. If only one or two candidates filed for a position, they automatically advance to the general election and will not appear on the primary ballot.

This year’s races include U.S. representative, state senator, state representative, PUD commissioner and a variety of court positions. The Snohomish County Elections website has an interactive map where you can find your district and elected officials.

The county will mail ballots July 15. The last day to register to vote or update voter information is July 27.

U.S. Representative

Congressional District 1

• Suzan DelBene (D) (incumbent)

• James Etzkorn (I)

• Hunter Gordon (D)

• Catherine Hildebrand (D)

• Benjamin Kincaid (D)

• Bryce Nickel (D)

• Mary Silva (R)

Congressional District 2

• Edwin H. Feller (R)

• Devin Hermanson (D)

• Rick Larsen (D) (incumbent)

• Raymond Pelletti (R)

• Tomas Scheel (D)

Congressional District 8

• Keith Arnold (D)

• Trinh Ha (R)

• Bob Hagglund (R)

• Spencer Meline (R)

• Kim Schrier (D) (incumbent)

• Andres Valleza (R)

State Legislature

District 1

State Representative, Position 1

• Davina Duerr (D) (incumbent)

• Maggie Wang (R)

State Representative, Position 2

• Jenne Alderks (D)

• Shelley Kloba (D) (incumbent)

• Jeff Lyon (Libertarian)

• Cliff Moon (R)

District 10

State Representative, Position 1

• Robert (Chili) Hicks (R)

• Clyde Shavers (D) (incumbent)

State Representative, Position 2

• Tim Hazelo (R)

• Carrie R. Kennedy (R)

• Dave Paul (D) (incumbent)

District 12

State Representative, Position 1

• Brian Burnett (R) (incumbent)

• Stacy Willoughby (D)

State Representative, Position 2

• Maggie Adams (D)

• Adam James (R)

• Mike Steele (R) (incumbent)

District 21

State Senator

• Riaz Khan (R)

• Marko Liias (D) (incumbent)

State Representative, Position 1

• Jason Moon (D)

• Strom Peterson (D) (incumbent)

State Representative, Position 2

• Bruce Guthrie (Libertarian)

• Lillian Ortiz-Self (D) (incumbent)

District 32

State Senator

• Ira McBee (R)

• Cindy Ryu (D)

• Jesse Salomon (D) (incumbent)

State Representative, Position 1

• Chris Bloomquist (D)

• Will Chen (D)

• Jenna Nand (D)

• Danica Noble (D)

• Lisa Rezac (R)

• Keith Scully (D)

State Representative, Position 2

• Lauren Davis (D) (incumbent)

• Imraan Siddiqi (D)

District 38

State Senator

• Brad Bender (R)

• June Robinson (D) (incumbent)

State Representative, Position 1

• Julio Cortes (D) (incumbent)

• Annie Fitzgerald (D)

• Thomas (Jeff) Kelly (Cascade)

State Representative, Position 2

• Mary Fosse (D) (incumbent)

District 39

State Representative, Position 1

• Kathryn Lewandowsky (D)

• Sam Low (R) (incumbent)

• Dusty Wisniew (R)

State Representative, Position 2

• Steve Ewing (R)

• Ida Keeley (D)

• Lacey Sauvageau (R)

• Robert J Sutherland (R)

District 44

State Senator

• Sherri Larkin (R)

• John Lovick (D) (incumbent)

State Representative, Position 1

• Brandy Donaghy (D) (incumbent)

• Chris Elder (R)

State Representative, Position 2

• April Berg (D) (incumbent)

• Tonya Stadlman (R)

Public Utilities District Commissioner

District 1

• Bruce King

• Janet St Clair

• Sid Logan (incumbent)

Courts

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney

• Jason Cummings (D) (incumbent)

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 2

• Linda Coburn (incumbent)

Cascade District Court, Judge Position 1

• Jennifer Rancourt (incumbent)

Cascade District Court, Judge Position 2

• Rachelle Francis (incumbent)

Everett District Court, Judge Position 1

• Anthony E. Howard (incumbent)

Everett District Court, Judge Position 2

• Jennifer Millett (incumbent)

Evergreen District Court, Judge Position 1

• Rick Leo (incumbent)

Evergreen District Court, Judge Position 2

• Patricia Lyon (incumbent)

South District Court, Judge Position 1

• Elizabeth Fraser (incumbent)

South District Court, Judge Position 2

• Jeffrey D. Goodwin (incumbent)

South District Court, Judge Position 3

• Matthew Baldock (incumbent)

A full list of candidates, including precinct committee officers, can be found on the Washington Secretary of State website.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.