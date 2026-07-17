Everett man killed in head-on crash in Marysville

EVERETT — One person has died after a head-on crash in Marysville on Thursday afternoon.

Police and firefighters responded before 1 p.m. to the 13200 block of Smokey Point Boulevard for a two-car crash involving a Chevrolet Suburban and a Ford F-250, according to a release from the Marysville Police Department.

Police said the Suburban hit the truck head-on.

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Everett man, died at the scene, the release said. A passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries described by police as serious.

An Arlington woman who was driving the Suburban, along with three children, were also taken to the hospital, police said. Their injuries were described as minor.

Marysville police closed Smokey Point Boulevard between 128th Street and 136th Street for about four hours while the Marysville Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene, the release said.

The road reopened around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com