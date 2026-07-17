Everett cafe offers a night of jazz Saturday

The Dowon Kim Quartet performs on March 6, 2026 at Butter Notes Cafe in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

EVERETT — Butter Notes Cafe in Everett will be full of music Saturday night to raise funds for tuition assistance at Jazz Night School.

The performance is part of the Seattle-based nonprofit’s Jazz About Town series, where adult students play live at various cafes and breweries Saturdays in July, according to a press release.

“Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just looking for something fun to do on a Saturday night, it’s a welcoming atmosphere with specialty coffee, desserts, and wine,” said the cafe’s owner, Sean Dokko, in an email.

Admission is free, although event organizers encourage donations, as the proceeds go to the school’s Tuition Support Fund. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with music following a half hour later.

One of the school’s core missions is to give everyone the chance to learn jazz, no matter the financial obstacles, said Jazz Night School’s Executive Director Erik Hanson in an email. For students in need, the school provides financial assistance through full or partial waivers for ensembles or classes.

“Music will be a variety of jazz styles and all performed with heart,” he said.

Butter Notes Cafe has made a home for jazz in Everett, even hosting one of the program’s performances last year. A Jazz enthusiast himself, Dokko said he appreciates the work Jazz Night School does for the community.

“The impact it has on learners and the community is vast and wide,” he said. “I made a ton of friends there while taking lessons.”

Most of the performances occur in Seattle, except for the Butter Notes Cafe show. Performances started on July 11 and will end on July 25. Jazz fans should visit jazznightschool.org for the complete schedule.

Hanson founded Jazz Night School in 2008 and has continued to offer a variety of classes designed for adults since then, according to the website.

More than 10 years ago, a student, inspired by walk-a-thon/dance-a-thon fundraisers, came up with the idea for Jazz About Town, Hanson said. Last year, the fundraiser, which included 70 student performers, raised more than $30,000.

“2026 is already on track to beat these numbers,” Hanson said.

Butter Notes Cafe is located at 902 N Broadway Unit B. To keep up with live jazz and other events at the cafe, visit butternotescafe.com.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan