Plays, parks and perfect sundaes: Whidbey serves up summer island getaways

A customer holds a cup with three different flavors of ice cream at Kapaw’s Iskreme in Coupeville, Washington. Ryan Berry / The Herald photo

A hiker takes a moment to look at Attacking Eagle by Greg Neal at Price Sculpture Forest in Coupeville, Washington. Ryan Berry / The Herald photo

A bumble bee flies from flower to flower, pollinating along its way at Meerkerk Gardens in Greenbank, Washington. Ryan Berry / The Herald photo

Joe Treat’s Tyrannosaurus Rex greets hikers along the wooded path at Price Sculpture Forest in Coupeville, Washington. Ryan Berry / The Herald photo

Joe Treat’s Tyrannosaurus Rex greets hikers along the wooded path at Price Sculpture Forest in Coupeville, Washington. Ryan Berry / The Herald photo

Kate Burns guides her 89-year-old mother Lyn Murphy along a path at Meerkerk Gardens in Greenbank, Washington. Ryan Berry / The Herald photo

By Patricia Guthrie / Special to The Herald

Whidbey Island offers lots of activities, events and places to stroll when the sun pops out and stays a while. Rainbows of rhododendrons, prehistoric creatures in the woods and a dose of culture (at prices suited to all budgets) await. And when the temps really soar, numerous homegrown ice cream shops offer heaps of cool treats.

Blooms, trails and tunes

There’s no place like Meerkerk Gardens in May to affirm that winter is finally finished, kaput, done for. Hundreds of varieties of rhododendrons and azaleas blush and burst in all colors — cotton candy pink, sherbet orange, royal red, snowdrop white — thanks to Ann and Max Meerkerk.

The globetrotting couple collected unique specimens of flowering trees and conifers from around the globe and began growing and hybridizing rhododendrons on their land near Greenbank. Bequeathed in 1979 to a nonprofit organization, the land is sustained as a “peaceful woodland garden with an emphasis on rhododendrons and companion plants.”

Tucked away but still readily accessible, Meerkerk Gardens encompasses 10 acres of display gardens enveloped by 43 acres of natural woodlands featuring moss, ferns, mushrooms, cedars, pines and stunning views of Baby Island and the Salish Sea. Many sections of its groomed trails are lightly graveled.

Meerkerk added more lawn concerts and gardening classes this year. Although its peak season generally runs mid-April through early June, it’s a wonderful place to wander and find beauty and solace in all four seasons, said operations manager Ron Newberry.

“It offers a quiet space anytime. A place to stroll, bird watch, walk your dog and stop and admire the thousands of plants,” he said. “And I think the views from our bluff are just spectacular, maybe one of the best on the island.”

In addition to the gorgeous flora, deer roam the woods and amphibians hop and bop in three small irrigation ponds. Kids love to peer into the ponds in search of the tiny critters, including the weird and wonderful rough-skinned newts.

“We’re one of the few places where you can find the western toad,” Newberry said. “Pacific chorus frogs, ensatina salamanders and western toads have all been confirmed on our property. We also have a wide variety of birds, including five types of woodpeckers, here.”

Many plant sales and family-friendly activities are scheduled throughout the year, including the popular Mother’s Day concert, Bluegrass Festival (Aug. 19) and Octoberfest (Oct. 7). Prices range from US$10 to 15.

Meerkerk Gardens, 3531 Meerkerk Lane, Greenbank. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission US$5 adults; kids under 16 are free. Dogs allowed on leash. Free guided tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. 360-678-1912, meerkerkgardens.org

Eye and buy the Bard

Shakespeare has taken to the stage for more than a decade at Langley, buffeted by a huge white-and-orange circus tent nicknamed Henry.

Island Shakespeare Festival usually features three rotating plays on its outdoor stage but downsized this summer to two plays: Shakespeare’s timeless Romeo and Juliet and A Bold Stroke for a Husband, written by Hannah Cowley in 1783. Both productions are for all ages, said Olena Hodges, executive artistic director.

“Although Romeo and Juliet includes heavy themes, they will all be dealt with in ways that little kids won’t be scared by, and it should inspire healthy conversations with older kids,” she said. “‘And Bold Stroke for a Husband is hilarious and will be fun for the whole family.”

(The play has been described as the feminist response to Taming of the Shrew. Hilarious, indeed.)

“It features five awesome women who all have agency and vulnerability, and who all have their own versions of the love they’re seeking and how they’re going to get it,” Hodges said. “It reads like a contemporary rom-com, with witty commentary on the pursuits of love.”

The small theater company has a big reputation, attracting professional actors and directors from across the globe. This year 540 actors auditioned; 13 were selected. Local residents house the actors and the company relies on volunteers to stage productions in a 180-seat outdoor amphitheater that pops up every June behind an old school.

The stage is surrounded by woods and a lush, colorful garden, planted and harvested by local school children.

Garden-gazing and strolling are encouraged. Peering at snap peas, smiling at sunflowers and gawking at funny gourds can be a good distraction for those not inclined to sit still and be quiet.

“The garden provides a fantastic respite when kids get restless,” Hodges said. “We invite folks to just step out for a few minutes if their kids need a break. They can be reseated when they’re ready.”

Audiences are not charged at the gate as the company continues its “Pay-What-You-Will” philosophy imbued by founder Rose Woods. Actors pass the hat at show’s end, reminding people that most live community theater productions charge between US$20 to US$30.

The company suggests that paying US$30 per person would help sustain it. Its budget is primarily funded through donations and company sponsorships.

“Rose was committed to this model from the beginning, believing everyone should have access to live theater,” said Hodges. “That has remained a core value at ISF.”

Over the years, Island Shakespeare Company has emphasized gender diversity in acting, directing and playwriting. It recently struck a three-year partnership with Expand the Canon, a project of Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre of Brooklyn, with hopes of producing more plays by women.

Island Shakespeare Festival also runs a quirky little shop in the Bayview Historic Cash Store called Bard’s Boutique. Open year round, it features Shakespeare novelty items, kids’ books and local handmade items, including beautiful vests, hats and scarves made by Peggy Juve, one of the co-founders of the festival.

Island Shakespeare Festival, 5476 Maxwelton Rd., Langley. Two plays take place outdoors in the 180-seat amphitheater on a rotating basis from July 21 until Sept. 10. Catch 6 p.m. performances Thursday through Sunday and 1 p.m. matinee Sundays. Wheelchair accessible; fans, water provided on sunny days. Information: 360-331-2939, islandshakespearefest.org

Leaving a trail of art

Beware the T-Rex. Watch out for the wings of Pegasus. And be sure not to follow Icarus when strolling through Price Sculpture Forest. Located south of Coupeville, nature is protected and art selected along two trails where the public is encouraged to “Wander in Wonder.”

The 16-acre forest featuring 38 sculptures is a conservation easement, protected as open space and overseen by a nonprofit organization.

Artists from near and far — Bow, Coupeville, Langley and Port Townsend to New Mexico and New York City — are featured.

Letting nature and art coincide and not override one another is an important design concept, said Scott Price, founder and board president. His family helped coordinate the community effort to save the land from development.

“A new sculpture is chosen based on both its standalone merits and on how it fits within the overall park and collection,” he said. “We are nearing the maximum number of sculptures that we want to have.”

Some 50,000 visitors have taken in the art since its October 2020 opening.

“The reception and visitation has exceeded expectations,” Price said. “This has provided a terrific exhibition opportunity for both established, well known artists and for unknown though talented artists.”

The forest recently launched an augmented reality sculpture exhibition that it touts as “the first in the world.”

Visitors can use their personal devices and the park’s free WiFi to scan a QR code on a sign in the parking lot. The app program allows visitors to see real-live sculptures from around the nation as an add-on to the garden’s artwork that they can see up close and personal.

“Nobody had done that before,” Price said. “I love that even more, because it’s based on something real.”

On Aug. 19, last summer’s successful event called “Wander/Wonder: A Dance Happening” will get an encore. It features music with professional dancers located at 10 sculptures throughout the park. The dancers, professionally choreographed by Eva Stone, will re-interpret and add to each sculpture with their movements and story, Price said. Each performance will be repeated throughout the afternoon so visitors can see all the dancers.

Price Sculpture Forest, 678 Parker Road, Coupeville. Two easy, gentle trails divide into two loops; total is 0.6 miles, leading to 38 sculptures placed throughout the old forest. No dogs, bikes or horses on trails.The Nature Nurtured trail is wheelchair accessible. Free admission with donations accepted. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or sunset (whichever is first.) Self-guided tour available at entrance kiosk. More information: sculptureforest.org.

We all need ice cream

Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream. Here are three places to stop the car on Whidbey Island for cold treats and cool drinks.

Sprinklz – Open 1:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 4141 Highway 525 in Clinton. Info: 360-341-5257 or sprinklz-icecream.com

Sweet Mona’s Chocolates – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 221 2nd St., No. 16 in Langley. Info: 360-221-2728 or sweetmonas.com

Kapaw’s Iskreme – Open noon to 5 p.m. Friday to Monday at 21 Front St. NE in Coupeville. Info: 360-678-3637