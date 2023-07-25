The Herald’s 2022-23 Girls High School Athlete of the Year finalists

The Herald asked each local athletic directors to nominate an athlete from their school for our 2022-23 Girls High School Athlete of the Year award.

From the nominees, we selected a winner and four other finalists. Here’s a look at each of those athletes:

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Abby Surowiec, sr., Cascade

Surowiec was an 11-time letter winner and a three sport athlete who helped lead the Cascade softball team to back-to-back trips to the state tournament. She was a two-time first team all-league selection and a one-time second team pick. The Pacific University signee earned a second-team all-area nod as a junior and was named to the first team as a senior. She collected 169 strikeouts in the circle during her senior year and batted .512 at the plate, totaling nine home runs, 37 RBI and 14 stolen bases. She was a captain for the Bruins’ basketball team and led them in assists. She performed a hat-trick as a senior as an attacking-midfielder on the soccer team. Surowiec was named the Everett School District Female Athlete of the Year in 2023. She graduated with a 3.727 GPA.

FOUR OTHER FINALISTS

Vivienne Berrett, sr., Stanwood

Berrett was a three-sport athlete and seven-time letter winner who helped Stanwood’s girls basketball team to its best-ever finish at the state tournament. The University of Hawaii-bound center averaged 19.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and two assists per game while leading the Spartans to a fourth-place trophy at the 3A Hardwood Classic. Berrett, a 6-foot-4 senior, was the Snohomish County Basketball Officials Association 2022-23 Player of the Year and a three-time first-team all-league and two-time All-Area selection. She also earned a first-team all-state tournament nod this winter and a second-team selection as a junior. In the spring, Berrett qualified for the state track and field championships in the shot put, placing 10th. She won the Wesco 3A North title and finished as the 3A District 1 runner-up in the event. Berrett also participated in cross country and placed 74th at the Wesco 3A North league championships. She graduated with a 3.95 GPA.

Jessica Roesler, sr., Sultan

Roesler was a three-sport captain and 11-time letter winner. She was the Emerald Sound Conference Sockeye Division’s Player of the Year while playing midfielder for the Sultan girls soccer team. She qualified for state in gymnastics for a second consecutive year while competing with Monroe. In track and field, Roesler placed in the top seven at the Emerald Sound Conference championships in the 300-meter hurdles, 4×200 relay and high jump. Roesler, an Everett Community College soccer signee, was also a three-time letter winner in Sultan’s sports medicine program. She graduated with a 3.73 GPA and was a four-year member of Health Occupations Students of America.

Hayli Tri, sr., Lake Stevens

Tri was a two-sport athlete and eight-time letter winner who set records for the Lake Stevens volleyball team. She graduated as the program’s career leaders for kills and blocks by a middle blocker. As a senior, she helped the Vikings to a Wesco 4A championship and runner-up finish at the 4A state tournament. Tri, a Western Washington University volleyball signee, was a two-time All-Wesco 4A, All-Area and all-state selection. She earned three top-five state trophies as a member of the Vikings’ volleyball team. In track, Tri won Wesco 4A and Wes-King Bi-District titles in the javelin and high jump, placing fifth at state in both events. She also qualified for state in the 100 hurdles. She finished her prep career with four top-five state medals, including a personal-best fourth place in the javelin as a junior. Tri graduated with a 4.0 GPA and was a top-10 scholar student for Lake Stevens’ class of 2023.

Alivia White, sr., Marysville Pilchuck

White was a single-sport athlete who became the first girls wrestler from Snohomish County to win three state championships. The University of Iowa-bound star finished her decorated prep career with a 113-2 record, which included a perfect 12-0 with 11 pins — 10 in the first round — at Mat Classic. One of the nation’s top-ranked wrestlers in her weight class and age group, White is set to compete at Iowa in its first year as a varsity program. She was also a member of the Marysville Pilchuck cheer squad. White graduated with a 3.84 GPA, was active in school leadership and spent time officiating youth wrestling events.