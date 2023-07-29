Snohomish County’s guide to the 2023 primary election

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Junelle Lewis, left, Will Schlegel and Jacob Walker

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Junelle Lewis, left, Will Schlegel and Jacob Walker

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Patrick Moriarty, Mary Anderson and Jody Cloutier (Photos provided by candidates)

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Dennis Michelson pushes his ballot into the drop box outside of Lynnwood City Hall on Nov. 2, 2022 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Voting for the Aug. 1 primary election has begun.

Some major Snohomish County races will eliminate candidates in the primary, including county executive, auditor, Superior Court judge and several city councils and school boards.

Here is our latest coverage of the 2023 races:

Snohomish County Executive

2 candidates emerge to face Somers for Snohomish County executive

At the last minute, Republican Bob Hagglund and Democrat Christopher Garnett registered to run against the two-term incumbent.

Snohomish County Council District 2

Challengers to Dunn seat aim to tip balance on Snohomish County Council

Democrat Megan Dunn holds Position 2. Georgia Fisher and Kristina Mitchell, who have Republican ties, aim to unseat her.

Snohomish County Superior Court Position 17

In rare 3-way race, judge candidates have diverse reasons to run

Patrick Moriarty was appointed to Snohomish County Superior Court in 2022. Attorneys Mary Anderson and Jody Cloutier are challenging him.

Snohomish County Auditor

Election insiders face election denier for Snohomish County auditor

Republican Robert Sutherland and Democrat Cindy Gobel are challenging incumbent Garth Fell on transparency and community outreach.

Everett City Council Position 6

Everett at-large council race hosts crowded field for Position 6

A former council member, a past candidate, a first-time candidate and a former bikini barista stand owner make up the field.

Everett City Council Position 7

Longtime member faces two first-timers for Everett City Council

Judy Tuohy, Judith Martinez and Bryce Nickel differ on approaches to issues like homelessness, housing and public safety.

Everett School Board Position 2

Facing $28M deficit, candidates for Everett school board offer answers

Charles Adkins, Janelle Burke, Roman Rewolinksi and Ryne Rohla are in a four-way race for Everett Public Schools’ Position 5.

Edmonds Mayor

With primary approaching, 3 challengers aim to oust Edmonds mayor

Mike Nelson is seeking reelection against three challengers: Diane Buckshnis, Brad Shipley and Mike Rosen.

Edmonds School Board Director Position 5

Budget cuts weigh on Edmonds School Board candidates

Incumbent Nancy Katims faces challenges from Arjun Kathuria and Nicholas Jenkins to retain her seat.

Bothell City Council Position 4

Bothell City Council candidates spar over housing density

Voters will decide which two of the three candidates advance to the November ballot for Bothell City Council.

Marysville School Board Positions 2 and 3

Like elsewhere, finances a priority in Marysville School Board races

Keira Atchley is the incumbent facing three newcomers. The other race is wide open, with Paul Galovin not running for reelection.

Monroe City Council Position 5

Planning board members face off in 3-way primary for Monroe council

Planning board members Jacob Walker and Junelle Lewis, along with Will Schlegel, filed to run for Monroe City Council.

Monroe School District Position 1

Candidate pool already whittled down in Monroe School Board election

Jeremiah Campbell is running to hold the seat, while Crystal Blakely is challenging. Two candidates have dropped out of the race.

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District Positions 3 and 4

Everything to know about crowded ballot for Alderwood Water District

Rising water and wastewater rates, high turnover and employee morale are some of the issues six candidates want to address.

Lake Stevens, Marysville, Darrington and Sultan Mayor

In Lake Stevens, Marysville, voters have just 1 choice for mayor

Without opponents, Brett Gailey, Jon Nehring and two other mayors in Snohomish County can start focusing on their next four years.

Ballots can be placed in designated drop boxes until 8 p.m. on election day or mailed without a stamp and postmarked by Aug. 1. To view your online voters’ guide, go to voteWA.gov.

For more information on ballots and voters’ pamphlets:

You’ve got mail! Primary ballots, voters’ pamphlets mailed this week