Pianos return to sidewalks of downtown Everett for Street Tunes

A man walks by the “Produce Sounds” piano by Elizabeth Person on display in front of the Sno-Isle Food Co-op on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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The “Produce Sounds” piano by Elizabeth Person on display in front of the Sno-Isle Food Co-op on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Kenzie Norton, 10, plays a part of the song Baby Bumblebee on piano painted by Amber Forrest in front of the Imagine Children’s Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Come pound the streets of downtown Everett with your fingers.

Street Tunes, the annual event that lets everybody be a musician, is back after a pandemic hiatus.

Eight pianos were rolled out of storage this week for the interactive art project sponsored by the city with business and community partners as host locations for the pianos.

Artists painted the colorful pianos. Each piano has a theme and title to go with it.

People of all ages are encouraged to step up and play.

All sounds are welcome, whether it’s “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” or Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 5.”

In this arena, even random key strikes are beautiful music.

The pianos will roll back into storage Sept. 14.

Where to play

Here are the Street Tunes locations, with title and artist name.

• Everett Municipal Building, 2930 Wetmore Ave. “Jimi Hendrix Experience” by Jesse James Jeter.

• Imagine Children’s Museum, 3000 Hoyt Ave. “Intertwined” by Amber Forrest.

• Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave. “Play Me a Tune in the Rolling Hills” by Krista Jefferson.

• Sno-Isle Food Co-op and Sisters Restaurant, 2804 Grand Ave. “Produce Sounds” by Elizabeth Person.

• Everett Main Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave. “Mambo Kings Sing Songs of Love” by Cheri O’Brien.

• E.I. Bar, 2610 Colby Ave. “Broadway Boogie Woogie” by Si Newland.

• Wetmore Theatre Plaza, 2710 Wetmore Ave. “Music Leopard Lounge” by Janet Wold.

• Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave. “Tickle My Keys” by Jackie Cort.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.