Prep girls soccer season preview: Teams and players to watch

Snohomish’s Brianna Ulrich (right) jumps for a header against Everett on Sept. 13, 2022, in Everett. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

Jackson’s Tia Schwetz (right) celebrates a goal against Lake Stevens on Sept. 28, 2021, at Lake Stevens High School. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks rally before a match against Archbishop Murphy on Sept. 22, 2022, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Brynna Pukis (right) fights for the ball during the game against Kamiak on Sept. 29, 2022, in Snohomish. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Shorewood’s Diana Tuilevuka splits two defenders while trying to attack against Shorecrest on Oct. 24, 2022, at Shoreline Stadium. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest’s Tayvi Khann heads the ball against Shorewood on Oct. 24, 2022, at Shoreline Stadium. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Archbishop Murphy’s Chloe McCoy races to control the ball against Mountlake Terrace on Sept. 22, 2022, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

The high school girls soccer season is in full gear with teams wrapping up their second week of action.

Here’s a look at teams and players to watch in the area this fall:

TEAMS TO WATCH

Archbishop Murphy

After an unbeaten run to the Class 2A state championship in 2021, the Wildcats went 14-4-1 and fell one win shy of a return trip to the state tournament last season. Archbishop Murphy hasn’t dropped a game by more than one goal since 2019. The Wildcats graduated all three all-league selections from last fall, including Wesco 3A/2A player of the year Cameron Bourne, but the program always seems to reload and contend in Wesco 3A/2A. Archbishop Murphy entered Thursday 4-0 and had outscored opponents 14-0.

Glacier Peak

The Grizzlies are the defending Wesco 4A champions and have claimed at least a share of the past three league titles. Glacier Peak, which posted an 8-4-2 record last fall, graduated five all-league selections, including conference player of the year Ryann Reynolds, from a squad that came just one win shy of a third straight state playoff berth last season. Junior midfielder Brynna Pukis, senior forward Ella Seelhoff and senior defender/midfielder Madison Stumpf make up a trio of all-league returners to lead the Grizzlies this fall. It’s been a tough start in non-league play for GP, which is 0-3-0 with only one goal scored.

Jackson

After winning a share of the Wesco 4A crown in 2021, the Timberwolves went 6-9-2 and finished as the league runner-up in 2022. Jackson hasn’t finished below third place in its league since 2012. The Timberwolves welcome back four of their seven all-league selections from last season, with senior forward/midfielder Tia Schwetz, junior forward Quinlyn McAuliffe, senior defender Claire Kojima and senior defender Haley McCoy leading the way. Jackson entered Thursday 2-1-0 with eight goals scored.

Mountlake Terrace

After years of struggles, including back-to-back one-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, the Hawks experienced a major breakthrough last fall while securing a 12-4-4 record and their first state tournament berth since 1990. Mountlake Terrace is tasked with replacing standout goalkeeper Sierra Sonko, now at Sacramento State, but returns a solid senior core of all-league picks from last year. The group is headlined by forward Natalie Cardin and defenders Daniela Cortezzo and Chloe Parker. The Hawks entered Thursday 2-1-1 with 19 goals scored over and two shutouts over their past three games.

Shorecrest

The Scots are coming off a banner 2022 season in which they went 18-3-1, won the Wesco 3A/2A championship, claimed the 3A District 1 Tournament title and placed fourth at the 3A state tournament. Shorecrest, which has advanced to 10 state tournaments in the past 11 full-length seasons, brings back four of its seven all-league honorees from last season. The group includes senior goalkeeper Tatiana Zahajko, senior defender Darci Dalziel and junior defender Cassie Chesnut, who helped Shorecrest lead the area with just 0.4 goals allowed per match. The Scots entered Thursday 3-0-0 with 11 goals scored and two shutouts.

Shorewood

The Stormrays are coming off a runner-up finish in Wesco 3A/2A with a 14-3-2 record last fall. Shorewood reached the 3A District 1 Tournament title game and 3A state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. The Stormrays have made state in three of the past four full-length seasons. Shorewood welcomes back all-league picks senior midfielder Amelia Severn and sophomore forward Diana Tuilevuka to lead the way. The team entered Thursday with a 3-0-1 record and had outscored opponents 15-3.

Snohomish

The Panthers went 12-8-0 last season and qualified for the 3A state tournament for the fourth straight time. The perennial Wesco 3A/2A contenders have reached state in six of the past eight full-length seasons with three district title game appearances over that span. Snohomish graduated all three of its all-league selections, which includes Herald Player of the Year Sara Rodgers. The Panthers entered Thursday 3-0-1 and had outscored opponents 16-3.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tessa Anatasi, soph., GK, Lake Stevens

Anatasi earned first-team All-Wesco 4A honors at goalkeeper as a freshman last season.

Natalie Cardin, sr., F, Mountlake Terrace

Cardin notched 17 goals and eight assists while helping the Hawks to a turnaround season and a 3A state berth in 2022.

Darci Dalziel, jr., D, Shorecrest

Dalziel helped anchor a defense that allowed just 0.4 goals per match last fall. She scored a goal, had two assists and helped lead the Scots to the Wesco 3A/2A title, the 3A District 1 Tournament crown and the 3A state semifinals.

Zoe Hopkins, sr., F, Lake Stevens

Hopkins shifted from striker to midfield and netted approximately 10 goals to lead the Vikings’ attack last season.

Tayvi Khann, sr., MF, Shorecrest

Khann recorded nine goals and eight assists while helping the Scots reach the 3A state semifinals and claim Wesco 3A/2A and 3A District 1 titles.

Quinlyn McAuliffe, jr., MF, Jackson

McAuliffe was a first-team All-Wesco 4A pick at midfielder last season.

Sophia Mayer, sr., D, Lake Stevens

Mayer was a first-team All-Wesco 4A defender who helped lead a Vikings defense that allowed 1.8 goals per game last season.

Chloe McCoy, jr., F, Archbishop Murphy

McCoy was an All-Wesco 3A/2A honorable mention last season. She entered Thursday with five goals and three assists through four games.

Brynna Pukis, jr., MF, Glacier Peak

Pukis, a basketball standout, was a first-team All-Wesco 4A midfielder and helped the Grizzlies win the Wesco 4A title in 2022.

Sadie Schaefer, jr., F, Cedarcrest

Schaefer scored 13 goals and added eight assists while leading the Red Wolves to a winning campaign last season.

Tia Schwetz, sr., F, Jackson

Schwetz was a first-team All-Wesco 4A selection at forward last fall.

Ella Seelhoff, sr., F, Glacier Peak

Seelhoff was a second-team All-Wesco 4A forward and helped the Grizzlies claim the Wesco 4A title last fall.

Amelia Severn, sr., MF, Shorewood

Severn helped spearhead a high-scoring Shorewood attack that averaged 3.1 goals per match while reaching the 3A state quarterfinals last fall.

Diana Tuilevuka, soph., F, Shorewood

Tuilevuka helped spearhead a high-scoring Shorewood attack that averaged 3.1 goals per match while reaching the 3A state quarterfinals last fall.

Tatiana Zahajko, jr., GK, Shorecrest

Zahajko posted 15 shutouts, including five clean sheets in the postseason, for the Scots in 2022. She helped lead Shorecrest to the Wesco 3A/2A title, the 3A District 1 Tournament crown and the 3A state semifinals.