Prep roundup: Andre Tarasov’s walk-off sends Monroe baseball to state
Published 11:12 pm Saturday, May 16, 2026
Prep roundup for Saturday, May 16:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Winner to state, loser out
No. 5 Monroe 1, No. 6 Stanwood o (8)
EVERETT — Andre Tarasov’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth sent the Bearcats (13-8) to state.
Gavin Prescott, who reached with a 1-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch, scored the game’s only run to end Stanwood’s season.
Monroe’s AJ Welch pitched the first seven shutout innings, striking out 12 while scattering five hits and two walks.
Stanwood (16-6) went down fighting in the top of the eighth on back-to-back singles from Jaxson Beard (2-for-3) and Tanner Requa, followed by a bases-loading walk from Maloney. Monroe’s Maddox Bingham, the winning pitcher, escaped with a groundout to pick up the win.
Stanwood’s Braddock Johnson gave the Spartans a chance by throwing six shutout innings on 87 pitches, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five.
No. 4 Shorewood 9, No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway 1
EVERETT— Sophomore pitchers Danny Morgan (4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER 3 BB, 2 K)) and Cohen Srour (3 IP, 2 BB, 2K) combined to shut down the Warriors (17-7) as the Stormrays (18-5) advanced to state.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Both to state
No. 1 Mount Vernon 7, No. 2 Snohomish 4
EVERETT — A big fifth inning carried the Bulldogs past Snohomish.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Winner to state, loser-out
No. 4 Lake Stevens 5, No. 6 Lake Washington 3 (9)
EVERETT — The Kangs scored twice in the top of the ninth, and they held on to end Lake Stevens’ season with a 13-7 record. All three Vikings batters in the bottom of the night put the ball in play, but Lake Washington sent them down in order.
Spencer Sanders-Pugh notched two of Lake Stevens four hits, and Blake Moser had a hit, two walks and scored a run.
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SOFTBALL
2A District 1-5 crossover
Winner to state, loser out
Ellensburgh 2, Archbishop Murphy 0
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BOYS SOCCER
No. 1 Shorewood 2, No. 3 Shorecrest 0
Both to state
SHORELINE — The Stormrays will head to the state meet unbeaten (18-0-1).