Prep roundup: Andre Tarasov’s walk-off sends Monroe baseball to state

Monroe senior AJ Welch delivers a pitch during the Bearcats’ 1-0 win against Stanwood in a District 1 3A winner-to-state consolation game at Everett Memorial Stadium on May 16, 2026. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

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Monroe junior Gavin Prescott attempts to tag out Stanwood junior Brody Seigel stealing second during the Bearcats’ 1-0 win against the Spartans in a District 1 3A winner-to-state consolation game at Everett Memorial Stadium on May 16, 2026. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

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Prep roundup for Saturday, May 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament

Winner to state, loser out

No. 5 Monroe 1, No. 6 Stanwood o (8)

EVERETT — Andre Tarasov’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth sent the Bearcats (13-8) to state.

Gavin Prescott, who reached with a 1-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch, scored the game’s only run to end Stanwood’s season.

Monroe’s AJ Welch pitched the first seven shutout innings, striking out 12 while scattering five hits and two walks.

Stanwood (16-6) went down fighting in the top of the eighth on back-to-back singles from Jaxson Beard (2-for-3) and Tanner Requa, followed by a bases-loading walk from Maloney. Monroe’s Maddox Bingham, the winning pitcher, escaped with a groundout to pick up the win.

Stanwood’s Braddock Johnson gave the Spartans a chance by throwing six shutout innings on 87 pitches, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five.

No. 4 Shorewood 9, No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway 1

EVERETT— Sophomore pitchers Danny Morgan (4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER 3 BB, 2 K)) and Cohen Srour (3 IP, 2 BB, 2K) combined to shut down the Warriors (17-7) as the Stormrays (18-5) advanced to state.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Both to state

No. 1 Mount Vernon 7, No. 2 Snohomish 4

EVERETT — A big fifth inning carried the Bulldogs past Snohomish.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

4A District 1-2 Tournament

Winner to state, loser-out

No. 4 Lake Stevens 5, No. 6 Lake Washington 3 (9)

EVERETT — The Kangs scored twice in the top of the ninth, and they held on to end Lake Stevens’ season with a 13-7 record. All three Vikings batters in the bottom of the night put the ball in play, but Lake Washington sent them down in order.

Spencer Sanders-Pugh notched two of Lake Stevens four hits, and Blake Moser had a hit, two walks and scored a run.

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SOFTBALL

2A District 1-5 crossover

Winner to state, loser out

Ellensburgh 2, Archbishop Murphy 0

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BOYS SOCCER

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 1 Shorewood 2, No. 3 Shorecrest 0

Both to state

SHORELINE — The Stormrays will head to the state meet unbeaten (18-0-1).

Read The Herald’s report of the match HERE.