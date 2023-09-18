Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-17

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The Athlete of the Week nominees for Sept. 11-17. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Kolton Matson | Lake Stevens | Football

After tossing six TD passes in Week 1, Matson, a junior, threw four TD passes and ran for the deciding score as the Vikings earned a come-from-behind 34-31 victory over Class 3A state power Bellevue on Sept. 8. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Sept. 4-10 by claiming 776 of 1,132 votes.

This week’s nominees

Cole Balen and Ethan Welter | Archbishop Murphy | Boys Tennis

Balen and Welter, both seniors, teamed up to claim first place at the second annual Class 2A District 1 Doubles Invite at Sehome High School on Sept. 16. The pair earned four wins at the event, including a tight 7-5, 6-7, 10-6 battle over a team from Anacortes in the final.

Payton Conover | Meadowdale | Girls Cross Country

Conover, a senior, finished first in the large-school portion of the 44th annual Carl Westling Invitational at South Whidbey High School on Sept. 16. She ran the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 35.69 seconds.

Derek Feltner | Sultan | Football

Feltner, a senior, scored on runs of 87, 34 and 66 yards on his way to 289 yards on 17 carries in the Turks’ 46-13 win over Coupeville on Sept. 15.

Ava Gonzalez | Everett | Volleyball

Gonzalez, a freshman, delivered 24 kills, 13 digs and four aces as the Seagulls knocked off Snohomish 3-1 on Sept. 12.

Charlotte Lamb | Lake Stevens | Girls Swim & Dive

Lamb, a senior, won the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the Vikings’ 200 freestyle relay team to victories against Snohomish on Sept. 12. She also won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and helped the Vikings’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to wins against Archbishop Murphy on Sept. 14.

Bria Metcalf-Lindenburger | Shorecrest | Girls Soccer

Metcalf-Lindenburger, a junior, scored two goals, including the game-winning header in overtime, as the Scots outlasted Archbishop Murphy 2-1 on Sept. 14.

Chevy Vincent | Darrington | Football

Vincent, a sophomore, recorded three interceptions and returned one for a TD in the Loggers’ 50-20 win over Lummi on Sept. 15.

Colin Wear | Kamiak | Boys Cross Country

Wear, a sophomore, finished first in the large-school portion of the 44th annual Carl Westling Invitational at South Whidbey High School on Sept. 16. He ran the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 30.90 seconds.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com.