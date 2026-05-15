Seahawks schedule starts with Super Bowl rematch

It’s a Super Bowl rematch to start.

A franchise-record six primetime games, including Seattle’s first Christmas game.

Then an NFC championship game rematch with a bitter rival to end it.

The Seahawks released their 2026 schedule Thursday. Its profile befits a defending Super Bowl champion.

Seattle will begin defense of its title with the team it beat in Super Bowl 60, the last game the Seahawks played, in February. The New England Patriots are coming to Lumen Field to kickoff the NFL season Wednesday, Sept. 9, in a 5:20 p.m. game on NBC. It’s the first Wednesday game in the Seahawks’ 51-year history, and fourth consecutive year Seattle’s started the season with a home game.

That’s the first of six games the league is showcasing the Seahawks at night to a national television audience.

Another is Seattle’s first Christmas game, at home Friday, Dec. 25 against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. That rematch of the NFC championship game from last season is a 5:15 p.m. kickoff at Lumen Field on Fox. It will be the second Friday game in Seahawks history, and the first since December 1985.

Seattle plays L.A. twice in the final three games. In week 18, it’s Seahawks at Rams in Inglewood, California. The league obviously expects those two matchups in weeks 16 and 18 to help if not outright decide the NFC West again. If Seahawks at Rams proves to be for the division title again in week 18, that would likely become Seattle’s seventh primetime game. NBC and the league would likely flex a division-championship game into the final game of the season that Sunday night, Jan. 10.

Seattle’s bye is in week 11, Nov. 22. That’s not far off the optimal midpoint of the regular season.

The bye comes after three primetime games in a row — at Denver on a Thursday in week six Oct. 15, home against Kansas City on Sunday night Oct. 25 at Lumen Field and home against Chicago Nov. 8 on a Monday night to end the league’s week eight — then a home game against division-rival Arizona and a trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Seahawks get an extra day off following their bye before a home Monday night game against Dallas Dec. 7 to end week 13.

The NFL gave Seattle something of a break by scheduling a Saturday game at Philadelphia Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time before the Seahawks-Rams on Christmas Friday at Lumen Field. A usual Sunday game before the holiday one would have meant only four days between games before that Christmas showdown with L.A.

The Seahawks play at Carolina in week 17 for the second consecutive season, Sunday, Jan. 3. That’s before a second straight road game to end the regular season again, at the Rams in week 18.

Seattle will enjoy clumps of consecutive home games: Three in a row in weeks seven through nine against the Chiefs, Bears and Cardinals at Lumen Field; two consecutive home games twice, weeks four and five against the Chargers and 49ers and in weeks 13 and 14 when the Cowboys and Giants visit Seattle.

The flip side: Two of the first three weeks, then three of the Seahawks’ final four games, will be on the road.

The Seahawks are traveling three times to the East Coast, twice for 10 a.m. starts. The first is in week three, Sept. 27 at Washington. The second is that trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play the Panthers in week 17.

This year is something of a break for the NFL’s furthest-flung team, geographically. The Seahawks are not playing in any of the league-record nine international games. That helps explain why Seattle is only 10th in the league in miles the team will travel in the 2026 season, at 22,056. The Seahawks have often led the league at over 30,000 miles per season.

Their division-rival 49ers will lead the league in miles traveled this coming season (38,105). The Rams will be second (34,847). That’s because they play each other in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia Sept. 10. San Francisco also plays a designated home game in Mexico City, against Minnesota.

Seahawks 2026 schedule

All times Pacific Time. Home games in CAPS.

REGULAR SEASON

Weds., Sept. 9 NEW ENGLAND 5:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Sept. 20 at Arizona 1:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept 27 at Washington 10 a.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 4 L.A. CHARGERS 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 11 SAN FRANCISCO 1:25 p.m. FOX

Thurs., Oct. 15 at Denver 5:15 p.m. Amazon Prime

Sun., Oct. 25 KANSAS CITY 5:20 p.m. NBC

Mon., Nov. 2 CHICAGO 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Nov. 8 ARIZONA 1:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 15 at Las Vegas 1:05 p.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 22 BYE

Sun., Nov. 29 at San Francisco 1:25 p.m. FOX

Mon., Dec. 7 DALLAS 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Dec. 13 N.Y. GIANTS 1:25 p.m. FOX

Sat., Dec. 19 at Philadelphia 2 p.m. FOX

Fri., Dec. 25 L.A. RAMS 5:15 p.m. FOX

Sun., Jan. 3 at Carolina 10 a.m. FOX

Sat/Sun, Jan. 9/10 at L.A. Rams TBD

PRESEASON

Sat., Aug. 15 DALLAS 5:00 p.m. KING-5

Sun., Aug. 23 at Tennessee 5:00 p.m. FOX

Fri., Aug. 28 at Kansas City 5:00 p.m. KING-5