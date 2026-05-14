Prep softball: Shorewood downs Snohomish in 11-inning thriller

Shorewood’s Ellie Van Horn high-fives teammates after beating Meadowdale 4-3 on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, May 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Tournament consolation (winner to state, loser out)

No. 3 Shorewood 4, No. 1 Snohomish 2 (11)

EVERETT — The Stormrays (14-9 overall) mustered two runs in the 11th inning of a pitchers’ duel to eliminate the top-seeded Panthers (19-4) and advance to State.

Shorewood’s Ellie Van Horn struck out 17 while allowing seven hits, three walks and an earned run in a complete game while Abby Edwards (6 H, BB, 4 R, 1 ER) posted 22 Ks for Snohomish in 11 frames of a do-or-die game.

Maddie Schilperoort (2-for-4, run, RBI) doubled in the final inning to score courtesy runner Zoey Perreault (2 runs), while Lillian Perreault (RBI) brought Schilperoort home on a sacrifice fly to secure the 4-2 win.

Edwards (2-for-4, run, RBI) hit a solo homer off Van Horn in the first inning while Amelie Lopez (3-for-5, RBI) doubled twice for Snohomish.

No. 4 Stanwood 10, No. 11 Meadowdale 1

EVERETT — The Spartans (19-4) dominated the Mavericks (11-13) to secure a State berth.

Addi Anderson pitched a complete game for Stanwood, striking out eight while allowing four hits, a walk and one earned run. Anderson also scored and brought in two runs while Jordan Rancourt (3-for-4, 2 runs) homered to score Anderson in a four-RBI showing. Mads Archer (3-for-4) also brought in two runs for Stanwood in the win.

Zoe de Mello doubled and scored the lone run as Meadowdale was eliminated.

District 1 4A Tournament semifinal

No. 3 Issaquah 6, No. 2 Kamiak 4 (10)

EVERETT — The Knights (18-4) played Issaquah to a 3-3 draw through five frames on Wednesday before having the final two innings postponed to Thursday night on account of a rain delay. Neither squad scored in the final two innings to send it to extras.

In the 10th, the Eagles scored three runs thanks in part to a homer, while Kamiak scored once to try to rally, but came up short.

Synclair Mawudeku pitched all 10 innings for the Knights, striking out 11 while giving up nine hits and three walks with three earned runs. Cam Hansen (2 RBI) doubled while Riley Karabach scored twice in the loss.

Kamiak already secured a State berth, finishing third in the tournament with a 1-1 run at districts.

District 1 3A Tournament championship

No. 2 Sedro-Woolley 9, No. 8 Everett 0

EVERETT — The Seagulls (13-10) fell to the Cubs in the district title game as Cal State Fullerton-commit Kasandra Gonzalez of Sedro-Woolley (7.0 IP, 0 H, 15 K) was one walk short of slinging a perfect game.

Everett already secured a spot at State by making it to the title game.

Emerald Sound Conference Tournament

No. 2 South Whidbey 10, No. 3 Granite Falls 9

LANGLEY — The Tigers (4-8) scored two runs to rally in the seventh, but couldn’t keep pace in a thriller of a game with the Falcons.

Lily White (2-for-3, RBI) and Morgan Lachapelle each scored twice while Anacely Syson (3-for-4, run) and Brooke Mackie (2-for-4, run) each brought in two runs.

Granite Falls gets another chance to stay alive in a loser-out game on Saturday morning.