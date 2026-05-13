Prep Roundup: Jackson’s Teegan Bridgman wins 4A district tennis title

Prep roundup for Wednesday, May 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

4A District 1 Tournament

BELLEVUE — Jackson sophomore Teegan Bridgman won the district singles title, beating Glacier Peak’s Kumi Jayasinghe 6-1, 6-0.

Glacier Peak sophomore siblings Alyssa Box and Sarah Box edged Grizzlies teammates Jasmine Neph and Sofia Carmona 7-5, 6-4 to win the doubles championship.

Matches for the second and final state tournament singles and doubles berths were to be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Mill Creek Tennis Club. Jayasinghe, a senior, will face Kamiak freshman Tiya Aleti. Neph and Carmona will take on the Jackson duo of Sreshta Sundar Ganesh and Leah Wilson for second place in the doubles division.

3A District 1 Tournament

MOUNT VERNON — Snohomish’s Mak Dauer won the singles title, and Stanwood duo Addison Bowie and Mylee LaComb won doubles.

Read The Herald’s report of the match HERE.

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SOFTBALL

4A District 1 Tournament

Loser out

No. 7 Redmond 8, No. 11 Arlington 3

EVERETT — Grace Boekenoogen homered for one of the Eagles’ three hits, registered one of the Eagles’ two walks, and was also hit by a pitch in the season finale for Arlington (9-12 overall).

No. 10 Woodinville 19, No. 4 Jackson 6 (5)

EVERETT — Woodinville torched the Timberwolves for 14 hits and seven walks, and Jackson (10-11 overall) committed seven errors across five innings on a rough weather day. Clara Dorgan led the Timberwolves offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run.

No. 6 Bothell 15, No. 8 Lake Stevens 4 (6)

EVERETT — Reese Breckenridge went 3-for-4 with two runs for the Vikings (9-9 overall).

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Both to state

No. 3 Issaquah at No. 2 Kamiak, suspended

EVERETT — Kamiak was tied 3-3 when the game was suspended after five innings due to rain.

1B District 1-2 Tournament

Loser out

Muckleshoot Tribal School 15, Darrington 1

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BOYS SOCCER

4A District 1 Tournament

Loser Out

No. 6 Issaquah 6, No. 2 Lake Stevens 5

No. 9 Eastlake 4, No. 4 Glacier Peak 3

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BASEBALL

2A District 1 Tournament

Loser out

No. 3 Anacortes 2, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 0