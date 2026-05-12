Prep boys soccer: Snohomish upsets Monroe to survive at districts

Snohomish junior Paul Joplin (left) heads the ball past a jumping Monroe defender in the Panthers’ 4-1 loss at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish, Washington on April 4, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep boys soccer roundup for Tuesday, May 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Tournament (loser out)

No. 8 Snohomish 1, No. 4 Monroe 0

MONROE — The Panthers (8-9-2 overall) upset the Bearcats (11-3-2) in the consolation bracket to keep their season alive. The scorer was not reported. The win set up a showdown with No. 10 Edmonds-Woodway for a spot at State on Thursday night.

No. 2 Mount Vernon 2, No. 6 Everett 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Seagulls (9-9-0) were eliminated from the tournament by the Bulldogs.

District 1 3A Tournament

No. 1 Shorewood 3, No. 5 Lynnwood 2

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (17-0-1) clinched a spot at state and a chance to win their fourth straight district title with a win over the Royals (10-8-1). The Royals were sent to the consolation bracket for a loser-out, winner-to-state game with No. 2 Mount Vernon.

Read The Herald’s full coverage of the game HERE.

No. 3 Shorecrest 2 (5), No. 10 Edmonds-Woodway 1 (3)

SHORELINE — The Scots (15-2-1) took down the Warriors (9-10-0) 5-3 in penalties after a 1-1 game to set up an all-Shoreline final with Shorewood. E-W was sent down to the consolation bracket to face No. 8 Snohomish on Thursday night.

District 1 2A Tournament (loser out)

No. 2 Sehome 1, No. 8 Archbishop Murphy 0

BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats were eliminated at 5-12-2.

No. 6 Bellingham 2, No. 4 Lakewood 1

BELLINGHAM — The Cougars (9-7-2) saw their season come to a close.

Emerald Sound Conference Tournament

No. 3 University Prep 3, No. 1 King’s 0

SHORELINE — The Knights (10-7-2) were eliminated from the playoffs.