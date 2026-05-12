Prep baseball: Snohomish bests Edmonds-Woodway for state spot

Snohomish sophomore Deyton Wheat (22) celebrates his go-ahead, three-run home run with senior Brayden Holscher (11) during the Panthers’ 4-2 win against Monroe in a District 1 3A consolation game in Woodinville on May 17, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Brea Bursch / Snohomish Baseball)

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Snohomish sophomore Deyton Wheat (22) celebrates his go-ahead, three-run home run with senior Brayden Holscher (11) during the Panthers’ 4-2 win against Monroe in a District 1 3A consolation game in Woodinville, Washington on May 17, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Brea Bursch / Snohomish Baseball)

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Prep baseball roundup for Tuesday, May 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Tournament semifinals

No. 2 Snohomish 3, No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway 2

EVERETT — After DJ Karl scored during a double play in the top of the sixth to tie it up for Edmonds-Woodway, Blake Smith brought Blake Kendall home to put Snohomish back on top in the bottom of the frame.

That final piece of clutch hitting proved enough for the Panthers (18-4 overall) to clinch their second state appearance in a row and a chance at the district title against No. 1 Mount Vernon on Saturday afternoon.

Reve LeRoux (2-for-3) brought in two runs for Snohomish while Landon Klein stole two bases and scored a run. Cruz Escandon scored a run for E-W.

The Warriors will face No. 4 Shorewood on Saturday morning in a loser-out, winner-to-state game.

No. 1 Mount Vernon 14, No. 5 Monroe 0

EVERETT — The Bearcats (13-8) were shut out by the top-seeded Bulldogs, dropping them to the consolation bracket where they’ll need one win to advance to state.

Monroe will face No. 6 Stanwood on Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state game.

District 1 3A Tournament consolation first round (loser out)

No. 4 Shorewood 9, No. 12 Marysville Getchell 5

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (17-5) survived the Chargers (11-12), who were eliminated. Shorewood jumped out to an 8-1 lead over the first three frames as Kanata Barber (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B), Lorenzo Jaramillo (2-for-3, RBI) and Cameron Falk (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B) all scored twice. Cooper Agen brought home three runs for Marysville Getchell in the loss.

Shorewood will take on Edmonds-Woodway on Saturday morning for a spot in the state tournament.

No. 6 Stanwood 5, No. 10 Mountlake Terrace 1

STANWOOD — Tanner Requa went six innings for Stanwood (16-6), striking out six while allowing four hits, two walks and one unearned run in a Spartans win. Brody Siegel (1-for-2) and Graham Schwender (RBI) both scored twice for Stanwood as Charlie Schofield had the lone score for Mountlake Terrace (11-14), which was eliminated.

Stanwood will face No. 5 Monroe for rights to a state berth on Saturday.