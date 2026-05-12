Prep baseball: Snohomish bests Edmonds-Woodway for state spot
Published 10:04 pm Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Prep baseball roundup for Tuesday, May 12:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
District 1 3A Tournament semifinals
No. 2 Snohomish 3, No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway 2
EVERETT — After DJ Karl scored during a double play in the top of the sixth to tie it up for Edmonds-Woodway, Blake Smith brought Blake Kendall home to put Snohomish back on top in the bottom of the frame.
That final piece of clutch hitting proved enough for the Panthers (18-4 overall) to clinch their second state appearance in a row and a chance at the district title against No. 1 Mount Vernon on Saturday afternoon.
Reve LeRoux (2-for-3) brought in two runs for Snohomish while Landon Klein stole two bases and scored a run. Cruz Escandon scored a run for E-W.
The Warriors will face No. 4 Shorewood on Saturday morning in a loser-out, winner-to-state game.
No. 1 Mount Vernon 14, No. 5 Monroe 0
EVERETT — The Bearcats (13-8) were shut out by the top-seeded Bulldogs, dropping them to the consolation bracket where they’ll need one win to advance to state.
Monroe will face No. 6 Stanwood on Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state game.
District 1 3A Tournament consolation first round (loser out)
No. 4 Shorewood 9, No. 12 Marysville Getchell 5
SHORELINE — The Stormrays (17-5) survived the Chargers (11-12), who were eliminated. Shorewood jumped out to an 8-1 lead over the first three frames as Kanata Barber (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B), Lorenzo Jaramillo (2-for-3, RBI) and Cameron Falk (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B) all scored twice. Cooper Agen brought home three runs for Marysville Getchell in the loss.
Shorewood will take on Edmonds-Woodway on Saturday morning for a spot in the state tournament.
No. 6 Stanwood 5, No. 10 Mountlake Terrace 1
STANWOOD — Tanner Requa went six innings for Stanwood (16-6), striking out six while allowing four hits, two walks and one unearned run in a Spartans win. Brody Siegel (1-for-2) and Graham Schwender (RBI) both scored twice for Stanwood as Charlie Schofield had the lone score for Mountlake Terrace (11-14), which was eliminated.
Stanwood will face No. 5 Monroe for rights to a state berth on Saturday.