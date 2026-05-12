Former Gonzaga basketball star Brandon Clarke dies at 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died at the age of 29, his agency Priority Sports announced Tuesday via social media. A cause of death was not immediately announced.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Clarke played in Memphis for all seven years of his career after the Grizzlies acquired his draft rights after he was picked in the first round of the 2019 draft. He played just two games in 2025-26, missing much of the season with knee and calf injuries.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Tuesday. “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

In April, Clarke was arrested and booked in Arkansas on four charges, including trafficking a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle or conveyance while speeding.

Clarke starred in college at Gonzaga, being named the third-team All-American in 2019 and helping lead the Bulldogs to the Elite Eight. After the NCAA Tournament, he was named to the All-Region team.