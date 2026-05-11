Prep softball: Kamiak punches state softball ticket

Prep roundup for Monday, May 11:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 2 Kamiak 8, No. 7 Redmond 6

EVERETT — The Knights earned a state tournament berth with an offense that registered 14 hits and five walks. Before heading to state, Kamiak will face Issaquah in a district semifinal, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Phil Johnson Fields.

Olivia Martinez drove in six runs with a three-run home run in the first inning, and hit a bases-loaded double in the second inning for three more RBI. Mila McIntosh (3-for-4, walk, 2 runs) and Kylee Bjella (3-for-3, walk) also produced in a big way at the plate.

No. 5 North Creek 13, No. 4Jackson 0

EVERETT — The Timberwolves registered six hits, led by Mia Ediger’s 2-for-2 day, but Jackson was unable to drive in a run. Jackson faces No. 10 Woodinville 4 p.m. Wednesday at Phil Johnson Fields in a loser-out game.

2A District 1 Tournament

Lynden 8, Archbishop Murphy 2

Lakewood 22, Marysville Pilchuck 1 (loser out)

BASEBALL

2A District 1 Tournament

Archbishop Murphy 8, Bellingham 2