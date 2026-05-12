Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for May 3-9

The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 3-9. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Mia Walker | Cascade softball

The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and scored three runs as the Bruins beat Glacier Peak to win their first Wesco 4A game of the season. Walker won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for April 26-May 2 by claiming 801 (53.65%) of the 1,493 votes.

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This week’s nominees

Mak Dauer | Snohomish girls tennis

Dauer won the Wesco 3A/2A North singles title on May 6, dominating her opponent 6-0, 6-0.

Cruz Escandon | Edmonds-Woodway baseball

The senior hit a walk-off single as the Warriors advanced to the district semifinals on May 9. Escandon finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run.

Lucas Keller | Glacier Peak baseball

The junior went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run to lead the Grizzlies to a Class 4A state tournament berth on May 9.

Taylor Kildall | Marysville Getchell boys golf

Kildall shot a 2-under-par 69 to win a Wesco 3A/2A North tournament at Legion Memorial Golf Course on May 6.

Tristan Kim | Kamiak boys golf

Kim shot a 2-under-par 68 at Cedarcrest Golf Course on May 5 to win the Wesco 4A Championship.

Madison Mitchell | Meadowdale softball

The senior helped the Mavericks win two 3A District 1 Tournament games on May 8, going a combined 5-for-8 with a double and four RBI and two runs across the two victories.

Sophie Schmitz | Shorecrest girls tennis

Schmitz won the Wesco 3A/2A South singles title on May 6 by scores of 6-3, 6-1.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.