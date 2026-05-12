Prep softball: Everett clinches state berth with two upsets

Everett’s Anna Luscher reacts after scoring during the game against Snohomish on April 16 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s Anna Luscher reacts after scoring during the game against Snohomish on Thursday, April 16, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Tuesday, May 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

District 1 3A Tournament quarterfinals

No. 8 Everett 1, No. 1 Snohomish 0

EVERETT — Anna Luscher delivered for the Seagulls (12-9 overall) in an upset win over the top-seeded Panthers (18-3). Luscher pitched seven scoreless innings in the circle, striking out 11 hitters while allowing three hits and three walks. She then brought in the game’s only run with a seventh-inning double to score Akilah Shaw for the go-ahead run. Mia Hoekendorf stole a base for Everett while Maddy Larsen and Rhys Doyle each doubled for Snohomish, which dropped to the consolation bracket.

No. 4 Stanwood 12, No. 5 Mountlake Terrace 3

EVERETT — The Spartans (18-3) ran past the Hawks (10-10) to advance to the semifinals. Mads Archer (2-for-4) drove in a game-high five runs for Stanwood with a double and a sixth-inning grand slam while Addi Anderson (2-for-3, run) doubled to help bring in three runs. Amaya Johnson gave a valiant effort for Mountlake Terrace, doubling in all three of her at-bats to score once and bring in a run.

No. 3 Shorewood 13, No. 6 Ferndale 3 (5)

EVERETT — The Stormrays (13-8) scored nine runs across the fourth and fifth innings to bring on the run rule against the Golden Eagles. Rose Gallagher (3-for-4, 2 runs) launched three extra-base hits, doubling twice while homering once for a game-high six RBI. Lillian Perreault (2-for-3, run) also homered to help bring in three runs while Ellie Van Horn (1-for-1, RBI) tripled and struck out six hitters in five innings pitched.

No. 2 Sedro-Woolley 9, No. 11 Meadowdale 0

EVERETT — The Mavericks (10-11) dropped to the consolation bracket, needing two straight wins to advance to state.

District 1 3A Tournament semifinals

No. 8 Everett 2, No. 4 Stanwood 1

EVERETT — The Seagulls (13-9) scored two runs in the first frame and defended that lead well by allowing one score to best the Spartans (19-3) for a state berth. Everett will face No. 2 Sedro-Woolley in the district title game on Saturday night.

Anna Luscher starred in her second complete game pitching of the day, striking out 10 while allowing two hits and three walks with one unearned run in the fourth. Luscher (2-for-3) also scored a run when Mia Hoekendorf (run, 2 RBI) hit a two-run homer for Everett’s only runs of the day. Olivia Dahl stole a base and brought a run in for Stanwood while Addi Anderson closed the game, allowing three hits in three innings with four Ks.

Stanwood will take on No. 11 Meadowdale in a loser-out, winner-to-state consolation game on Saturday afternoon.

No. 2 Sedro-Woolley 14, No. 3 Shorewood 0 (5)

EVERETT — The Stormrays (13-9) were shut out by the Cubs, as Shorewood has one more chance to advance to state against No. 1 Snohomish on Saturday afternoon.

District 1 3A Tournament consolation round one (loser out)

No. 1 Snohomish 14, No. 5 Mountlake Terrace 8

EVERETT — The Panthers (19-3) eliminated the Hawks (10-11) by going up 12-4 after three frames. Snohomish put the shutout from earlier in the day behind it, as Abby Edwards (2-for-3) doubled in a four-RBI game while Amelie Lopez (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Allison Rush each scored three times. Rhys Doyle (2 runs, 2 RBI) went yard for the Panthers while Kamryn Best (2-for-3) scored twice and swiped two bases. Amaya Johnson posted her second 3-for-3 game of the day for Mountlake Terrace, homering this time to bring in two runs while scoring once.

Snohomish will face No. 3 Shorewood with a state spot on the line Saturday.

No. 11 Meadowdale 3, No. 6 Ferndale 1

EVERETT — The Mavericks (11-12) held the Golden Eagles scoreless after the first frame to survive. Skylar Marino pitched the whole way, allowing six hits and a walk with three Ks. Lillian McCormick (2-for-3) doubled and scored for Meadowdale while Peyton Warnock (2-for-4) had a run and an RBI.

The Mavericks will face No. 4 Stanwood for one more chance at state on Saturday.

District 1 2A Tournament consolation round two (loser out)

No. 3 Archbishop Murphy 12, No. 5 Sehome 2 (5)

LYNDEN — The Wildcats (12-10) preserved their season with a run-rule win over the Mariners. Carly Madhavan (2-for-3) led the way, homering in a three-run, three-RBI game. Maliya Dixon (2-for-3) also scored three times, doubling in the process as Ari Dixon (1-for-2) and Sophia Soul (1-for-2, run) each had two RBI.

No. 4 Anacortes 14, No. 6 Lakewood 4 (5)

LYNDEN — The Cougars’ playoff run came to a close as Lakewood finished 5-16.

District 1 2A Tournament consolation round three (loser out, winner to crossover)

No. 3 Archbishop Murphy 10, No. 4 Anacortes 0 (5)

LYNDEN — The Wildcats (13-10) leveraged their second run-rule win of the day to move on to Saturday’s District 1/5 Crossover game against Ellensburg for a chance at state. A-M will host the game.

Sarah Fletcher (2-for-3, 2 runs) homered and brought in four runs, while Harper Kilby (1-for-1, run) had three RBI. Saylah Lopez (1-for-2) and Giselle Silva (1-for-2) each scored twice for A-M.