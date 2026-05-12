Prep golf: Snohomish, Shorewood, Everett girls make State

Prep golf roundup for Tuesday, May 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS GOLF

District 1 3A Championships

EVERETT — Snohomish, Shorewood and Everett all qualified for State at the District 1 championship. Snohomish took second, while Shorewood took third and Everett took fifth. Nine other area golfers from non-top-five finishers also qualified.

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Oak Harbor 656, Snohomish 713, Shorewood 739, Mount Vernon 777, Everett 779, Sedro-Woolley 781, Meadowdale 784, Stanwood 784

At Legion Memorial Golf Course

Top 10 golfers: 1. Scarlett Nations (O) 153. 2. Karen Ngethe (Mea) 159. T3. Emily O’Toole (F) 162. T3. SeRi Park (Mon) 162. 5. Reagan Syring (O) 164. 6. Brooklyn Johnson (Sno) 167. T7. Julia Kang (SW) 167. 9. Hailey Hudson (Sno) 169. 10. Olivia Stewart (O) 170.

Remaining area state qualifiers: Lindsay Curtis (EW) 177. Savannah Lee (MO) 183. Cadence Natoli (SW) 187. Grace Lee (M) 187. Sadie Parker (MT) 187. Makayla Jones (S) 188. Sophia Cordova (L) 188. Sophia Brownell (EW) 190 (alternate). Gracie Price (S) 192 (alternate).

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BOYS GOLF

District 1 4A Championships

Glacier Peak 616, Kamiak 622, Lake Stevens 631, Jackson 652, Arlington 656

At Legion Memorial G.C.

Top 10 golfers: 1. Hugo Ramires (L) 140. 2. Tristan Kim (K) 142. 3. Kason Swanson (G) 143. 4. Kenny Rasmussen (C) 150. 5. Lewis Yoon (K) 155. T6. Oscar Hendrickson (G) 156. T6. Diesel King (A) 156. 8. Peyton Guzman (G) 157. 9. Maveric Vaden (A) 158. 10. Joey Gosline (J) 159.

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District 1 3A Championships, results not reported