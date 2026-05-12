Prep girls tennis: Snohomish, Glacier Peak represent at district Day 1

Prep girls tennis roundup for Tuesday, May 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Championships

SNOHOMISH — Snohomish’s Mak Dauer and Edmonds-Woodway’s Maddy Ashe qualified for the district singles title match while Snohomish’s Molly Hammer and Lily Masche set up a final with Stanwood’s Addison Bowie and Mylee LaComb for Wednesday.

Dauer dominated, downing Mount Vernon’s Farah Briseno 6-0, 6-0 before defeating Shorewood’s Micah Crose 6-0, 6-0. Ashe took down Stanwood’s Grace Ross 6-1, 6-1, Oak Harbor’s Maddie Mays 6-3, 6-0 and Shorecrest’s Sophie Schmitz 6-4, 7-6(5) to advance.

In doubles, Hammer and Masche beat Shorecrest’s Thayer Katahara-Stewart/Sabina Schoeld 6-1, 6-1 and Lynnwood’s Ava Barias/Adeline Tran 6-1, 6-2. Bowie and LaComb bested Shorewood’s Addy Falkin/Lilah Becker 6-2, 6-4 and Shorecrest’s Lauren Kajimura/Mia Halset 6-4, 6-4 before beating Snohomish’s Morgan Gibson/Chloe Dauer 6-1, 7-5.

District 1 4A Championships

SNOHOMISH — For the second straight year, sophomore sisters Alyssa and Sarah Box of Glacier Peak advanced to the district doubles title match, this time against fellow Grizzlies Jasmine Neph and Sofia Carmona. In singles, Glacier Peak was represented again, this time by Kumi Jayasinghe. Jackson sophomore Teegan Bridgman advanced to take on Jayasinghe in the final.

Bridgman beat Lake Stevens’ Maya McLaurin 6-0, 6-1 and Kamiak’s Tiya Aleti 7-6(5), 6-0 to advance, while Jayasinghe beat Mariner’s Malany Lai 6-1, 6-o, Arlington’s Grace Armes 6-3, 6-0 and Jackson’s Francys Montilla 6-1, 6-0.

On the doubles side, the Box sisters beat Lake Stevens’ Natalie Hayden/Amanda Pfiester 6-0, 6-0 and Arlington’s Audrey Marsh/Kara Glassman 6-3, 6-1. Neph and Carmona beat Kamiak’s Yeji Park/Madelyn Pyun 6-3, 6-1 and Lake Stevens’ Megan Dauber and Elise Morton 6-1, 6-3 to move onto the final.