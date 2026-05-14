Prep roundup: Lake Stevens baseball beats Jackson in loser-out game

Prep roundup for Thursday, May 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BASEBALL

District 1/2 4A Tournament consolation (loser out)

No. 4 Lake Stevens 5, No. 8 Jackson 2

EVERETT — The Vikings (13-6) scored three runs in the fifth to break a 2-2 stalemate with the Timberwolves (16-7) and advance to a Saturday loser-out game with No. 6 Lake Washington.

Jacob Heston (1-for-2) doubled in that fifth inning to bring in a game-high two runs while Blake Moser (2 runs) and Ayden Hale (run, RBI) each tripled for Lake Stevens. Ryan Vaughan stole a base and brought a run in for Jackson, while Gavin Duckart (2-for-3) scored a run and doubled. Noah Langsea also scored as the Timberwolves’ season came to a close.

District 1/2 4A Tournament semifinals

No. 3 Eastlake 15, No. 2 Glacier Peak 2 (6)

BELLEVUE — The Grizzlies (17-5) watched as the Wolves scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to bring on the run rule.

Lucas Keller (2-for-3) scored a run while Emmett Brown (RBI) and Atticus Quist (run) each stole bases for Glacier Peak.

Still, the Grizzlies are on to State after a 1-1 run in the district tournament.

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BOYS SOCCER

District 1 3A Tournament consolation (winner to state, loser out)

No. 10 Edmonds-Woodway 2, No. 8 Snohomish 0

SHORELINE — The Warriors (10-10-0) eliminated the Panthers (8-10-2) and advanced to State as Brian Diaz and Natan Ghebreamlak each scored a goal in a shutout win. Daniel Abraham picked up an assist as Abraham and Isaiah Zabel registered the shutout as keepers.

No. 2 Mount Vernon 2, No. 5 Lynnwood 1

SHORELINE — The Royals were eliminated by the Bulldogs to cap a 10-9-1 season. The goal scorer for Lynnwood was not reported.