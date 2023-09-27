GALLERY: 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame banquet
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023
EVERETT — The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame held its annual Hall of Fame banquet Wednesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
This year’s inductees were Jon Brockman, Seamus Boxley, Gina Carbonnato, Erika Klein, Kylin Munoz, Jim Ollom, Rick Anderson, John Casebeer, Rich Haldi and the 1987 Cascade High School boys soccer team.
The Herald’s 2022-23 Man of the Year in Sports, Tom Tri, and Woman of the Year in sports, Sami Reynolds, were also honored at the event.
Scroll below for a photo gallery of the event