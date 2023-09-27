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GALLERY: 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame banquet

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Ryan Berry

Hall of Fame inductee Gina Carbonatto accepts her award during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
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Hall of Fame inductee Gina Carbonatto accepts her award during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens Football Head Coach Tom Tri accepts his award as the Herald 2022-23 Man of the Year during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Snohomish High and University of Washington softball player Sami Reynolds accepts her awards as the Herald 2022-23 Woman of the Year during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Hall of Fame inductee Gina Carbonnato accepts her award during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Hall of Fame inductee Jon Brockman addresses the audience during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Hall of Fame inductee Rich Haldi accepts his award during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Hall of Fame inductee Jim Ollom chokes up after accepting his honor during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Hall of Fame inductee Seamus Boxley, left, accepts his award with keynote speaker Donald Watts during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Hall of Fame inductee Erika Klein shouts out friends and family while accepting her award during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Hall of Fame inductee John Casebeer cracks a joke while accepting his award during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Keynote speaker Donald Watts speaks to the crowd during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
The 1987 Cascade High School Boys Soccer Team is recognized during the 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame held its annual Hall of Fame banquet Wednesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

This year’s inductees were Jon Brockman, Seamus Boxley, Gina Carbonnato, Erika Klein, Kylin Munoz, Jim Ollom, Rick Anderson, John Casebeer, Rich Haldi and the 1987 Cascade High School boys soccer team.

The Herald’s 2022-23 Man of the Year in Sports, Tom Tri, and Woman of the Year in sports, Sami Reynolds, were also honored at the event.

Scroll below for a photo gallery of the event

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