Cascade downs rival Everett in Battle of Broadway

Cascade’s Placido Del Moral and William Nelson cheer as their team is presented with a trophy on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Placido Del Moral lifts Cascade’s Zachary Lopez into the air in celebration during the game against Everett on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Zach Lopez runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Everett on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Zach Lopez is tackled by Everett’s Bryce Campbell during the game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s Evan Hartt raises his arms after scoring a touchdown during the game against Cascade on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s Tadhg Thorne makes a catch in double coverage during the game against Cascade on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Devyn Chan cheers after the defense gets a stop during the game against Everett on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Zach Lopez breaks free of a tackle during the game against Everett on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s Michael Noland prepares to throw the ball during the game against Cascade on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s Michael Noland breaks a tackle by Cascade’s Zachary Surowiec during the game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s lan Hendry grabs the jersey of Cascade’s Andi Cosme while he runs the ball during the game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Andi Cosme runs the ball during the game against Everett on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Benjamin Robinson is tackled while running the ball during the game against Everett on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s Evan Hartt is tackled while running the ball during the game against Cascade on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Zach Lopez looks for an opening while running the ball during the game against Everett on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s Michael Noland is tackled during the game against Cascade on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cascade’s Zach Lopez breaks free and runs the ball down the center of the field during the game against Everett on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — As Andi Cosme ran into the end zone for the game’s final score, the Cascade High School football team’s sideline erupted with pure elation.

The words “bring me that Cup!” boomed from the group of Bruin players leaping and embracing in celebration.

After another win in the Battle of Broadway, the Mayor’s Cup is staying with Cascade.

Zach Lopez ran for three touchdowns, Cosme delivered the game-sealing score in the final minute and Cascade beat Everett 28-14 on Friday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

It was the Bruins’ first victory of the season and their fifth in the past six meetings between the Everett School District rivals.

“Every coach says every game is the same, that’s not true,” Cascade coach Jordan Sieh said. “This is the biggest game of the year (for us). It’s such a huge rivalry in this state. This team has been through a lot this year because of injuries and new players. We’ve had a lot of guys out of position because of injuries, a lot of new starters. So, it was about just gelling and believing in each other, and tonight was the night to do it. We’re super excited.”

Lopez led the way for Cascade (1-4) with 205 rushing yards on 27 carries. The senior fullback set the tone with runs up the middle and broke five runs of 15 or more yards.

Lopez churned out 61 yards on Cascade’s first scoring drive and capped it with a 3-yard TD and 7-0 lead with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left in the second quarter.

He ran in another 3-yard score on the opening drive of the second half and extended his team’s advantage to 21-7 at the 5:53 mark of the fourth, accounting for all 61 yards of a four-play TD drive.

“It’s really hard to stop the Wing-T when you can get five or six yards every play,” Sieh said. “I’m really proud of his effort, and I think he’s going to run just like that the rest of the year.”

Cosme had 76 rushing yards and junior Brandon Lagutang added 49 rushing yards as the Bruins’ backfield trio totaled 330 yards on 43 carries.

Quarterback Michael Noland did the heavy lifting for Everett (2-4). The senior completed 10 of 17 passes for 142 and delivered a team-high 123 rushing yards on 19 carries. Senior Tadgh Thorne and junior Sam Tracy each had four receptions and combined for 103 receiving yards.

Noland’s 22-yard pass to Tracy helped the Seagulls near the red zone and threaten to score in the closing moments of the first half. With time winding down, Everett eventually settled for a 37-yard field goal that sailed just wide to the right.

Trailing 14-0, the Seagulls started to climb back in the fourth quarter. Everett put together a six-play, 44-yard drive and senior fullback Evan Hartt finished it off by trucking a defender at the goal line for a 9-yard TD that cut Cascade’s lead to 14-7 with 7:38 remaining.

The Bruins would strike back quickly. Lopez ripped off a 25-yard run and, two plays later, a 24-yard score to go up 21-7.

“You’ve gotta have an answer,” Sieh said. “I think that’s a testament to these guys believing and staying positive, something I think we’ve kind of struggled with this year. When you can answer the other team, it can really take that momentum back, and that’s huge in a high school football game.”

The Seagulls came back with an answer of their own and went 66 yards on eight plays to make it 21-14 with 1:39 left. Noland accounted for all but 12 yards with either his arm or legs and finished it off with a 17-yard TD strike to senior Ian Hendry.

After recovering the ensuing onside kick, Cascade faced third-and-8 at the Everett 22 and needed a first down to seal the game. Cosme did that and more when he took a handoff and went untouched for a 22-yard score with 52 seconds left.

“It’s so special,” Lopez said. “We came out this week and it was our best week of practice. We came out ready to win … It means so much to this team. We had so much to play for.”

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