Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 2-8

Marysville Getchell junior quarterback Bubba Palacol rolls out of the pocket against Marysville Pilchuck during the Berry Bowl on Sept. 15 at Quil Ceda Stadium in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Oct. 2-8. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Bubba Palacol | Marysville Getchell | Football

Palacol, a junior, threw two touchdown passes, including a 4-yard score to brother Mariano to set up the game-winning extra point in the fourth quarter, as the Chargers outlasted Mount Vernon, 28-27, on Sept. 29. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Sept. 25-30 by claiming 2,377 of 4,637 votes.

This week’s nominees

Mary Andelin | Stanwood | Girls Cross Country

Andelin, a sophomore, ran a winning time of 18 minutes, 38 seconds on the 5,000-meter course in the Women’s Varsity Gold race at the 40th annual Hole in the Wall Invitational on Oct. 7 at Lakewood High School.

Claire August | Mountlake Terrace | Girls Soccer

August, a junior, scored two goals, including the golden goal in overtime, as the Hawks downed previously unbeaten Shorecrest 2-1 on Oct. 5.

Laura Eichert | Lake Stevens | Volleyball

Eichert, a sophomore, piled up 38 kills, 11 digs and 11 aces over a pair of sweeps for the Vikings. Her efforts included 21 kills against Mariner on Oct. 4.

Nash Espe | Lakewood | Football

Espe, a junior, completed 16 of 22 passes for 384 yards and three TDs in the Cougars’ 46-42 victory over Squalicum on Oct. 5. His 384 passing yards ranks second all-time for a single game in Lakewood program history.

Alena Lehmann | Glacier Peak | Girls Swim & Dive

Lehmann, a junior, won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 57.7 seconds and was a member of the Grizzlies’ victorious 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams in a key Wesco North victory over Lake Stevens on Oct. 3. She also claimed victories in the 200 freestyle (1:57.40), 500 freestyle (5:17.97) and was a member of Glacier Peak’s winning 400 freestyle relay squad in a narrow team win over Kamiak on Oct. 5.

Will Lesyna | Kamiak | Boys Cross Country

Lesyna, a senior, placed 16th and was the top local finisher in the Men’s Varsity Gold race at the 40th annual Hole in the Wall Invitational on Oct. 7 at Lakewood High School. He finished the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 28.7 seconds.

Henry Park | Jackson | Boys Tennis

Park, a senior, didn’t drop a game over three matches while rotating between No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles during a 3-0 week for the Timberwolves. His efforts included a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles as Jackson edged Kamiak 4-3 in key a Wesco 4A match.

Kobi Spady | Arlington | Football

Spady, a senior, returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score, both in the third quarter, as the Eagles clinched the Wesco 3A North title with a 42-14 win over Marysville Pilchuck on Oct. 6.

Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week Oct. 2-8

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.