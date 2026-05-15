Little Pandas Play Cafe: Something for everyone

Outside of Little Pandas Play Cafe on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

The cafe area at Little Pandas Play Cafe on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

The play area at Little Pandas Play Cafe on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington.

Swipe or click to see more

Little Pandas Play Cafe merchandise available for purchase on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Inside Little Pandas Play Cafe on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Little Pandas Pay Cafe founder and CEO Azka Mistry, left, and her co-founder Kishan Mistry, right, at the business on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Photo courtesy of Azka Mistry)

Swipe or click to see more

Taylor Winant, 2, plays in the play area at Little Pandas Play Cafe on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — After Azka and Kishan Mistry had their first child, they were looking for a space where kids could play that was also relaxing for busy parents. Eventually, the couple decided to create one themselves.

It turns out, other families were looking for the same thing. Since opening in November 2024, Little Pandas Play Cafe, an Everett-based indoor play space and cafe, has experienced lines out the door, said Azka Mistry, the cafe’s founder and CEO.

“We opened our doors, and we were instantly flooded with a lot of people,” she said. “It’s been phenomenal. We get told on a daily basis that we need to open in every city.”

Now, the couple is adding a second location in Shoreline estimated to open late summer.

The new space will take everything they learned running the Everett location and take “it to the next level there,” Azka Mistry said.

At the Everett location, families are greeted with soft acoustic music and a mix of green and pink hues. Azka Mistry said she wanted a space that appealed to children, while not being overstimulating for adults.

“Our space is purposely designed to where it is small enough for the parents, but big enough for the kids” she said. “The colors are purposely chosen so that they can accommodate to anyone.”

The majority of the approximately 2,200-square-foot cafe is dedicated to the play area. Inside kids can “grocery shop” at the play store, visit the costume section for a superhero adventure, ride down the slide or interact with a variety of toys spread throughout the nine play stations.

The play area is designed for children up to age 6, according to the cafe’s website.

Outside the play area, adults can sit at an overlooking bar-style table or play a board game with older children at one of cafe tables.

Marina Badie has been coming to the cafe with her daughter since the space opened. Badie enjoys the natural light from windows lining the exterior wall, while her toddler enjoys the play kitchen “that’s just her size,” she said.

“I love the staff. They’re always great,” Badie said. “Don’t have to worry about too much going wrong. It’s very safe. They sanitize all the time. It is wonderful.”

Every 30 minutes, the Little Pandas staff cleans and tidies the play area, Kishan Mistry, the cafe’s co-founder, said.

“So anytime parents come in everything looks fresh,” he said.

A day pass for the play area is $14 for the first child and $12 for each sibling after. Azka Mistry recommended individuals make a reservation online if they planned on visiting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., the cafe’s busy hours. When at capacity, children are limited to a two hour time slot.

If a kid is having a hard day and needs to go home, families can come back later without paying additional fees, Kishan Mistry said.

Frequent flyers can buy a membership for $50 a month which offers unlimited play alongside discounts on cafe items and events hosted by the cafe.

The cafe’s menus offers various kid friendly options, such as chicken nuggets and mini pancakes. Outside food is allowed, so families can bring options that align with their kid’s dietary restrictions. Outside drinks are not.

The cafe offers classic coffee shop drinks and specialty items, such as the Mommalator, a 20 ounce white chocolate mocha with brown sugar cinnamon cold foam that has four shots of caffeine in it, Azka Mistry said.

“When you haven’t had sleep and you want to get that boost,” she said. “We call it a Mommalator, so that you have a mama later.”

Cafe Manager Paige Harris has been a barista a the cafe since it started and said she enjoys watching families make new friends.

“It’s been really nice to see everyone come together,” she said.

If you go

Little Pandas Play cafe is located at 210 SW Everett Mall Way and is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can find more information about upcoming events, menu items or answers to frequently asked questions on the cafe’s website, littlepandasplaycafe.com.

Children are required to wear grip socks in the play area, but regular socks will work fine for adults. No grip socks? No problem. Visitors can buy grip socks at the front desk.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan