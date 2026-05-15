Annual count shows an increase in county homelessness

EVERETT —More people are experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County in 2026, yet fewer are unsheltered, according to the county’s annual point-in-time count.

The survey counts people experiencing homelessness on a single night each year. On Jan. 26, volunteers counted 1,163 people living without shelter, in transitional housing or in emergency shelter — 23 more than in 2025. However, the number of unsheltered individuals decreased 5.8%, from 536 in 2025 to 505 in 2026.

The number of people in transitional housing or emergency shelters increased from 604 in 2025 to 658 in 2026, indicating greater shelter capacity, Snohomish County Human Services Department spokesperson Mohamed Bughrara said in a Thursday release. The expansion of temporary and permanent shelter beds in Snohomish County and the opening of The Tulalip Tribes pallet shelter may have contributed to the slightly higher number, he said.

“The Point in Time Count is important to help us better understand homelessness in our county and the impact of local programs working to reduce homelessness,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers in the release. “While there is still a lot of work to do, it is encouraging that more people were connected to shelter, services, and support this year.”

The 1,163 people identified came from 931 households, the report says. 835 of those households had only adults, 77 had both adults and children and 19 had only children.

The number of people experiencing homelessness ages 55-64 increased by 26%, while the number of people ages 25-34 decreased by 26%. The number of people counted younger than 18 and older than 64 decreased. All other age ranges increased.

The point-in-time count is required by state and federal governments and is used to inform priorities for federal, state and local funding. It also helps craft solutions for the needs of vulnerable people and families. The analysis and overall trend data are utilized by the Snohomish County Partnership to End Homelessness toward goals to prevent, reduce and end homelessness.

This year, 275 volunteers supported the count. The county also partnered with social workers, first responders, outreach workers, social service agencies and Human Services Department employees. Also, the county uses data from its Coordinated Entry system to reach households that otherwise could have been undercounted.

“Our county has a strong Partnership to End Homelessness that provides critical guidance and strong partnerships with organizations that work to connect people with shelter or housing,” Somers said in the release. I will continue to fight to preserve our homeless housing system while working alongside our community partners to plan for the future and face challenges including the risk to federal funding for this crucial work.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay