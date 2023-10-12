3 games to watch in Week 7 of the prep football season

Marysville Getchell’s Shawn Etheridge takes a runs with the ball against Marysville Pilchuck during the Berry Bowl on Sept. 15 at Quil Ceda Stadium in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

With Week 7 of the prep football season here, this week’s area lineup brings contests with high stakes, including a potential league-title clincher.

Here’s a look at three games to watch this week:

EDMONDS-WOODWAY AT MONROE

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Monroe H.S.

Stream: NFHS Network

Edmonds-Woodway: 5-1 overall, 4-0 in Wesco 3A South; lost to Marysville Pilchuck 40-14, beat Kamiak 19-7, beat Lynnwood 46-0, beat Snohomish 37-6, beat Shorewood 34-0, beat Shorecrest 21-0

About the Warriors: The Warriors have allowed just one score to Wesco 3A South opponents over the past four weeks and matchup against a Monroe squad that has done largely the same thus far. E-W held Shorecrest to 83 yards of total offense in Week 6 as senior wideout Diego Escandon went for over 100 yards receiving. Senior quarterback Steven Warren Jr. has thrown for over 1,000 yards this season with 14 TDs and three interceptions. Senior running back Rashaad Gerona-Chatters has notched 486 yards on the ground, adding 10 rushing scores, while Escandon has seven touchdown grabs and 481 yards receiving.

Monroe: 6-0, 4-0 in Wesco 3A South; beat Roosevelt 34-25, beat Shorecrest 60-12, beat Kamiak 53-0, beat Lynnwood 56-0, beat Mountlake Terrace 35-10, beat Shorewood 48-0

About the Bearcats: Monroe has three shutout victories this season, and, outside of a Week 1 34-25 non-league win over Roosevelt, has one each contest handily. The Bearcats draw perhaps their toughest league matchup thus far when the one-loss Warriors with Monroe needing a win to secure the Wesco 3A South title. Senior quarterback Blake Springer leads a balanced offensive attack with 1,340 passing yards, tossing 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions on a 77.5% completion rate. Receivers Mason Davis, Ryan Miller and Matthew Rodriguez all have at least 15 receptions apiece, while Miller and Davis have each caught five TDs. Senior tailback Gavin Ranz has piled up a team-high seven rushing scores, running for 329 yards rushing on 44 carries.

Herald pick: Monroe

MARYSVILLE GETCHELL AT STANWOOD

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Stanwood H.S.

Stream: Twins Cities Sports Network

Marysville Getchell: 4-2 overall, 2-2 Wesco 3A North; beat Cascade 25-14, lost to Arlington 42-7, lost to Marysville Pilchuck 28-6, beat Mariner 48-12, beat Mount Vernon 28-27, beat Ferndale 14-13

About the Chargers: Since a Week 3 loss to Marysville Pilchuck and a 1-2 start to the season, the Chargers have ripped off wins in their past three games, including a 14-13 victory over defending league champion Ferndale last week, the Chargers first in seven all-time meetings with the Golden Eagles. A win this Friday against the Spartans would boost them into third place in Wesco 3A North and put Getchell one step closer to a favorable Week 9 crossover matchup. Bubba Palacol and Shawn Etheridge have each eclipsed over 350 rushing yards, combining for 11 TDs. Samuel Gooch has chipped in 200-plus yards in a run-heavy scheme that will match up against a similar attack in Stanwood.

Stanwood: 3-3 overall, 2-2 in Wesco 3A North; beat Lakewood 37-16, lost to Marysville Pilchuck 36-7, beat Oak Harbor 56-6, beat Mount Vernon 19-15, lost to Arlington 42-7, lost to Union 30-13

About the Spartans: Coming off back-to-back losses against Arlington and Union, Stanwood has a chance to right the ship against a hot Marysville Getchell group. A win would improve Stanwood’s chances in its quest for a top-3 finish in the loaded Wesco 3A North division and move them closer to a potential Week 10 playoff appearance. Cruise Swanson has racked up 499 yards on the ground so far this season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Silas Turpin and Canyon Bumgarner have combined for over 500 rushing yards with one rushing TD apiece. Seven different Spartans have recorded a rushing score heading into Week 7. With Swanson and Bumgarner out last week, Turpin ran for a team-high 181 yards.

Herald pick: Marysville Getchell

GLACIER PEAK AT MARYSVILLE PILCHUCK

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

Glacier Peak: 4-2, 2-0 in Wesco 4A; beat Snohomish 20-13, lost to Camas 55-20, lost to Ferndale 22-16, beat Everegreen (Vancouver) 21-0, beat Mariner 38-12, beat Kamiak 42-0

About the Grizzlies: After losses against Camas in Week 2 and Ferndale in Week 3, GP looks to build its resume as the Grizzlies search for their fourth consecutive win in a tough non-league game versus Marysville Pilchuck. GP’s Week 7 run-in with the Tomahawks doesn’t carry any league implications, but a win for either side could prove to be a difference-maker for potential Week 10 and state playoff seedings. Senior defensive back Isaiah Cuellar racked up 13 tackles and an interception in last week’s blowout win over Kamiak. Glacier Peak’s two-headed rushing combo of Chrisvin Bonshe (375 rushing yards, six TDs) and Francis Crocker (326 rushing yards, two TDs) will look to keep things rolling against the Tomahawks. Junior QB Lucas Entler has just one interception on the year and 10 touchdown throws, completing 57.7% of his passes.

Marysville Pilchuck: 4-2 overall, 3-2 in Wesco 3A North; beat Edmonds-Woodway 40-14, beat Stanwood 36-7, beat Marysville Getchell 28-6, beat Oak Harbor 21-12, lost to Ferndale 47-28, lost to Arlington 42-14

About the Tomahawks: After chalking up wins in its first four games, Marysville Pilchuck will look to shake off back-to-back losses coming at the hands of fellow top-of-the-line league foes Arlington and Ferndale. Running backs Kenai Sinaphet and Joseph Davis have both shouldered the Tomahawks’ rushing load. Davis has compiled 624 rushing yards and nine TDs on 8.9 yards per carry. Sinaphet has added 448 rushing yards and five TDs. Senior quarterback Luke Shoemaker comes in with over 1,000 passing yards on the season, while receivers Shane Nelson, Dominik Kendrick and Marcus Gaffney have all caught at least 18 passes.

Herald pick: Marysville Pilchuck

REMAINING WEEK 7 GAMES

Thursday’s game

Tulalip Heritage at Concrete, 6 p.m.

Friday’s games

Cascade vs. Meadowdale at Edmonds Stadium, 5 p.m.

Darrington at Neah Bay, 5 p.m.

Shorewood at Snohomish, 7 p.m. (STSPN)

Archbishop Murphy at Sehome, 7 p.m.

Jackson vs. Kamiak at Goddard Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lynnwood vs. Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium, 7 p.m.

Cedarcrest vs. Everett at Everett Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m. (1380 AM KRKO)

Arlington at Oak Harbor, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Sedro-Woolley, 7 p.m.

South Whidbey at King’s, 7 p.m.

Sultan vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at Juanita H.S., 7 p.m.

Granite Falls at Vashon Island, 7 p.m.

Inglemoor vs. Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds Stadium, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Lake Stevens at Mariner, 1 p.m.