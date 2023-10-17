4 games to watch during Week 8 of the prep football season

Glacier Peak’s Connor Aney runs with the ball following an interception during a game against Snohomish on Sept. 1 at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Monroe’s Ryan Miller runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 13 in Monroe. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

As the prep football season rolls into Week 8, the area lineup card is filled with league placement battles and potential playoff-clinching scenarios.

Here are four games to keep an eye on this week:

EDMONDS-WOODWAY AT MOUNTLAKE TERRACE

When: Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: Edmonds-Woodway Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway: 5-2, 4-1 Wesco 3A South; lost to Marysville Pilchuck 40-14; beat Kamiak 19-7; beat Lynnwood 46-0; beat Snohomish 37-6; beat Shorewood 35-0; beat Shorecrest 21-0; lost to Monroe 35-7

About the Warriors: The Warriors look to shake off a rough loss against three-time league champion Monroe in Week 7 with another important Wesco 3A South tilt looming against Mountlake Terrace on Friday. A win for either team clinches second place in the division, earning a Week 9 non-elimination crossover game against the No. 2 seed from Wesco 3A North. Quarterback Steven Warren Jr, leads Edmonds-Woodway’s consistent offense with 15 TD passes. Rashaad Gerona-Chatters has 10 rushing TDs and over 500 yards on the ground.

Mountlake Terrace: 5-2, 4-1 Wesco 3A South; beat Jackson 34-6; beat Snohomish 35-21; beat Shorewood 35-0; beat Shorecrest 20-0; lost to Monroe 35-10; beat Lynnwood 50-6; lost to Inglemoor 27-18

About the Hawks: Also coming off a Week 7 loss, Mountlake Terrace finds itself in an identical situation when it comes to the Wesco 3A South playoff hunt — the Hawks need a win to secure second place. While Edmonds-Woodway sports a more pass-dominant offensive style, the Hawks have rode Zaveon Jones and his area-leading 1,318 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He leads Snohomish County in rushing by a whopping 576 yards.

Herald pick: Edmonds-Woodway

KING’S AT GRANITE FALLS

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Granite Falls High School

Stream: NFHS Network

King’s: 7-0, 2-0 Emerald Sound Conference; beat Lincoln (Seattle) 26-7; beat East Jefferson 55-0; beat Nooksack Valley 28-26; beat Mount Baker 63-22; beat Cascade Christian 15-13; beat Sultan 56-7; beat South Whidbey 63-21

About the Knights: King’s enters Week 8 as the No. 5 1A squad in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s RPI rankings, and the Knights’ road game against Granite Falls this Friday represents their toughest test in the Class 1A Emerald Sound. King’s has been tested in two key one-possession, non-league victories over 1A opponents Nooksack Valley (5-2) and ninth-ranked Cascade Christian (6-1). Wins in the next two contests would lock up a fifth straight regular season league title for King’s.

Granite Falls: 6-1, 2-0 Emerald Sound Conference; lost to Meridian 22-13; beat Friday Harbor 34-13; beat Bellingham 32-27; beat Cascade (Leavenworth) 41-0; beat Sultan 31-21; beat Cedar Park Christian 20-3; beat Vashon Island 52-7

About the Tigers: Riding a six-game win streak after a Week 1 loss to Meridian, Granite Falls squares off against King’s in a top-class Emerald Sound showdown. The Tigers can etch their second state playoff berth in the past three seasons and clinch the Emerald Sound league title with a win on their home field. Granite Falls has relinquished the least amount of point per contest in the league, giving up just 13.3 per game. The defense runs up against one of its toughest tasks of the year as King’s has dropped 43.7 points per game.

Herald pick: King’s

GLACIER PEAK AT JACKSON

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Everett Memorial Stadium

Stream: STSPN.com

Radio: KRKO 1380 AM

Glacier Peak: 5-2, 2-0 Wesco 4A; beat Snohomish 20-13; lost to Camas 55-20; lost to Ferndale 22-16; beat Evergreen (Vancouver) 21-0; beat Mariner 38-12; beat Kamiak 42-0; beat Marysville Pilchuck 21-7

About the Grizzlies: After pulling out of a 1-2 start to the season, the Grizzlies have won four straight. Allowing just 15.7 points per game, Glacier Peak sports the top defense in Wesco 4A in terms of points allowed. A win would set up a de facto league title matchup against powerhouse Lake Stevens (7-1) in Week 9. QB Lucas Entler has thrown 10 TDs to just one interception on the year, while running back Chrisvin Bonshe has compiled 550 yards on the ground on 8.0 yards per carry with nine TDs.

Jackson: 2-5, 1-2 Wesco 4A; lost to Mountlake Terrace 34-6; lost to Juanita 42-0; lost to Everett 17-14; beat Cascade 26-12; lost to Lake Stevens 42-3; beat Mariner 26-13; lost to Kamiak 31-25

About the Timberwolves: The Timberwolves have collected two wins this season following a 19-game losing streak that stretched through the past two-plus seasons. Jackson also claimed its first league win since 2018 in Week 6 against Mariner. The team has a shot at a third win against a Grizzlies squad that’s in the midst of its best stretch of football this fall. A victory would bump Jackson into third place in Wesco 4A, barring a Kamiak win over Lake Stevens.

Herald pick: Glacier Peak

SNOHOMISH AT MONROE

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Monroe High School

Snohomish: 2-5, 2-3 Wesco 3A South; lost to Glacier Peak 20-13; lost to Mountlake Terrace 35-21; lost to Shorecrest 12-6; lost to Edmonds-Woodway 37-6; beat Lynnwood 36-14; lost to Liberty (Renton) 45-14; beat Shorewood 28-14

About the Panthers: Snohomish needs some chips to fall its way in Week 8 test against the undefeated Bearcats. If the Panthers can muster a road win over Monroe on Friday, they’ll clinch one Wesco 3A South’s five Week 9 crossover berths. They could also do so with a Shorewood loss to Shorecrest.

Monroe: 7-0, 5-0 in Wesco 3A South; beat Roosevelt 34-25; beat Shorecrest 60-12; beat Kamiak 53-0; beat Lynnwood 56-0; beat Mountlake Terrace 35-10; beat Shorewood 48-0; beat Edmonds-Woodway 35-7

About the Bearcats: No. 1 ranked Monroe has been one of the most dominant teams in the area heading into a Week 8 Wesco 3A South home matchup against Snohomish. The Bearcats handled a viable Edmonds-Woodway squad 35-7 last week, securing their third consecutive league title. Monroe’s rock-solid defense has produced three shutouts on the year, allowing just 7.7 points per game. Offensively, the Bearcats have been just as impressive, surpassing the 35-point mark in six games this season. Senior signal-caller Blake Springer, who has completed an area-best 76% of his passes, has 21 TD passes and 1,639 yards through the air.

Herald pick: Monroe