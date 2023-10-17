Partial eclipse casts shadow over Everett

Clouds pass in front of the moon and sun as the two cross paths during an annular eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, seen from Everett, Washington. A total eclipse will be visible over parts of the United States in April 2024. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
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Clouds pass in front of the moon and sun as the two cross paths during an annular eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, seen from Everett, Washington. A total eclipse will be visible over parts of the United States in April 2024. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)