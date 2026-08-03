Primary election day is here for Snohomish County

Shauna Willner opens ballots with acceptable signatures to be scanned in the Snohomish County Election Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Ballots are sorted at the Snohomish County Election Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glenn Sterley, left, and Cyndy Goodman open ballots with acceptable signatures to be scanned in the Snohomish County Election Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Containers of sorted ballots sit in a secure room in the Snohomish County Election Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cole Mauch places a stack of sorted ballots into a container in the Snohomish County Election Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Tuesday is the day for the August primary election.

Voters will choose which candidates running for federal and state seats they want to send to the general election ballot in November. They will also decide on number of funding measures across the county, for paramedics, firefighters, libraries and a hospital district.

In total, eight contested state House and Senate seats that serve Snohomish County will be on the ballot. So will three federal congressional seats and a spot on the board of the county’s Public Utility District. Eight different bond and levy funding measures are also on the ballot in the county.

Ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. at one of the 37 ballot drop boxes located across the county. Voters can also mail their ballot, but the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office strongly recommends requesting a free hand-stamped postmark at the post office to ensure the ballot is counted. Ballots postmarked after Aug. 4 won’t count.

The Daily Herald will publish election results online shortly after 8 p.m., when the auditor’s office releases initial vote tallies. To follow our coverage, visit heraldnet.com/category/elections. Ballots will continue to be counted throughout the week, and The Herald will continue to update its coverage as new numbers are tallied.

Snohomish County will certify its election results on Aug. 18; statewide results will be certified by Aug. 21.

In Snohomish County, turnout for primary elections in midterm years has recently hovered just below the 40% mark.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.