Goodwill to close north Everett store mid-August

A sign announcing the closing of Goodwill along Hoyt Avenue is visible through the door on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Racks of clothing and shoes fill the back area of Goodwill on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People shop at the Goodwill on Hoyt Avenue on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A person walks through the Goodwill on Hoyt Avenue on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People exit the Goodwill on Hoyt Avenue on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Goodwill’s North Everett location is set to shutter Aug. 14 after 42 years in business.

The decision stemmed from officials for the nonprofit thrift chain looking at simplifying transportation routes and which stores made the most financial sense, said Alyssa Grigg, spokesperson for Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington.

The 3002 Hoyt Ave. location “was one that, unfortunately, when we were looking across all the stores, didn’t make sense to continue running,” she told The Daily Herald Monday.

As of Friday, the store stopped accepting donations, although retail operations will continue until Aug. 14.

The 8,263-square-foot store opened its doors in 1984. Officials initially announced the closure internally in mid-July.

“There’s a lot of customers in that area that know and love that store so much,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that they were aware of the change, and also to encourage them to shop at the South Everett store instead.”

The Evergreen Goodwill operates 23 thrift stores across Kitsap, Snohomish, Whatcom, Skagit and King counties, Grigg said. This includes the South Everett store, located at 228 SW Everett Mall Way, which will remain open.

The southern location hosts “a much larger store, better parking and will also be accepting donations,” Grigg said. Any leftover inventory north Everett customers don’t purchase before the closure will be sent to the Everett Mall Way location.

“We will still absolutely have a presence in that community even if we are choosing to close that one location,” she said.

The Evergreen Goodwill also operates an outlet thrift store at 2208 W Casino Road, colloquially known as “the bins.” In February, Community Transit’s board of directors voted to authorize the purchase of the outlet location.

The proposed lease agreement will allow Goodwill to operate the outlet store and recycling center for the next three years, The Daily Herald previously reported.

The Evergreen Goodwill also runs a Job Training and Education Center as part of their Everett footprint.

A customer, who gave her name as A Scott, said shewill be sad to see the Hoyt Avenue location go.

“I’m sad it’s closing because it seems like that’s the way things are going in Everett,” Scott told The Daily Herald.

Multiple stores she used to shop at have closed recently, she said, noting last year’s closure of the Everett Fred Meyer.

The store employs 13 individuals. Those who want to transfer to a nearby location will receive prioritization, Grigg said.

Evergreen Goodwill owns the north location’s building, and the future of the property is unknown at this time, Grigg said. Along with the Everett location, a donation center in Woodinville will also be closing.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan