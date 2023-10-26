6 games to watch during Week 9 of the prep football season

Lake Stevens’ Kolton Matson rolls out of the pocket while looking to throw downfield against Glacier Peak on Oct. 28, 2022, at Lake Stevens High School. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Arlington quarterback Leyton Martin steps up in the pocket before taking a shot down the field during against Kamiak on Sept. 1 in Arlington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Monroe’s Blake Springer directs a teammate to get open while he scrambles during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 13 in Monroe. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Week 10 playoffs are just a week away and local teams are fighting for conference championships and playoff positioning.

Here’s a look at Week 9’s top matchups:

MONROE AT ARLINGTON

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Arlington H.S.

Radio: 1380 KRKO AM

Monroe: 8-0 overall; beat Roosevelt 34-25, beat Shorecrest 60-12, beat Kamiak 53-0, beat Lynnwood 56-0, beat Mountlake Terrace 35-10, beat Shorewood 48-0, beat Edmonds-Woodway 35-7, beat Snohomish 55-7

About the Bearcats: Monroe hasn’t trailed in a game at any point this season while compiling a dominant run with seven wins by 25 points or more. The three-time defending Wesco 3A South champions sport an average margin of victory of 39.4 points. Senior quarterback Blake Springer, a three-star prospect according to 247sports.com, has completed an efficient 77.6% of his passes for 1,945 yards, 27 TDs and just three interceptions. His top target is senior Ryan Miller, who has team highs of 29 receptions, 529 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs. Speedy junior Mason Davis had added another 369 yards and six TDs, junior Aaron Clifton 332 yards and five TDs and senior Matthew Rodriguez 303 yards and four TDs. Senior Gavin Ranz paces the backfield and averages 7.7 yards per carry with 492 yards and nine TDs. Junior Carl Watson III and senior Nick Mouser have combined for 478 yards and six TDs behind Ranz. Monroe’s defense leads the area with just 5.4 points allowed per contest.

Arlington: 8-0 overall; beat Kamiak 46-8, beat Marysville Getchell 42-7, beat Mount Vernon 52-14, beat Ferndale 46-14, beat Stanwood 42-7, beat Marysville Pilchuck 42-14, beat Oak Harbor 45-6, beat Inglemoor 35-0

About the Eagles: Arlington has taken an expected step forward and then some this fall. The Eagles ran through Wesco 3A North without much of a challenge and won all six of their league games by at least 28 points. Arlington, which holds a 35-point average margin of victory, has scored at least five TDs and has yet to allow more than two in each game this season. Junior quarterback Leyton Martin has completed 69.4% of his passes for 1,808 yards, 24 TDs and five interceptions. His top target is junior Jake Willis, who has team highs with 30 receptions, 462 receiving yards and seven TDs. Senior Steven Balderas has added 323 receiving yards and one TD, and junior Kaid Hunter 305 yards and four TDs. Junior Caleb Reed leads the backfield with 704 yards and 13 TDs while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Martin has added three rushing scores. Arlington’s defense has surrendered just 8.8 points per game, which is tops in Wesco 3A North by almost 10 points.

Herald pick: Arlington

LAKE STEVENS VS. GLACIER PEAK

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Stream: STSPN

Lake Stevens: 7-1, 3-0 in Wesco 4A; beat Garfield 48-21, beat Bellevue 34-31, beat Federal Way 63-13, lost to West Linn (Oregon) 49-30, beat Jackson 42-3, beat Eastlake 35-27, beat Mariner 71-6, beat Kamiak 54-7

About the Vikings: Lake Stevens is after its 10th consecutive league title while facing its main conference threat in Glacier Peak. The Vikings’ 57-game winning streak against league opponents dates back to 2013, and, on Friday, they’ll look to continue that feat against a Grizzlies squad which hasn’t lost since Week 3. Lake Stevens beat some top Class 3A and 4A schools in close contests during it’s non-league schedule this fall, with the Vikings only loss coming against Oregon 6A defending champ West Linn in Week 4. They need a win over Glacier Peak to clinch another league title. Junior quarterback Kolton Matson has been on a tear this season, piling up 33 total TDs (28 passing, five rushing) and just five interceptions while throwing for over 1,900 yards with passing touchdowns to 11 different players. Lake Stevens has a productive group of receivers, with David Brown (29 receptions, 489 yards) and Paul Varela (30 catches, 270 yards) leading the way. Talha Rai has eight rushing scores.

Glacier Peak: 6-2, 3-0 in Wesco 4A; beat Snohomish 20-13, lost to Camas 55-20, lost to Ferndale 22-16, beat Evergreen (Vancouver) 21-0, beat Mariner 38-12, beat Kamiak 42-0, beat Marysville Pilchuck 21-7, beat Jackson 35-7

About the Grizzlies: Glacier Peak’s 1-2 start to the season is in the rearview mirror as it enters its biggest test against Lake Stevens. After a quality 21-7 win over Marysville Pilchuck in Week 7, the Grizzlies took down Jackson in Week 8 to extend their winning streak to five games. The Grizzlies have a shot to end the Vikings’ decade-long dominance in Wesco 4A in a winner-take-all Week 9 matchup. Over the last five games, GP has allowed just 5.2 points per game to opposing offenses. Quarterback Lucas Entler has thrown 14 TD passes to only one pick this season. Chrisvin Bonshe has 10 rushing scores and 656 yards on the ground, while Francis Crocker has added 431 yards and two TDs on 74 carries.

Herald pick: Lake Stevens

EDMONDS-WOODWAY AT FERNDALE

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Ferndale High School

Stream: NFHS Network

Edmonds-Woodway: 6-2 overall; lost to Marysville Pilchuck 40-14, beat Kamiak 19-7, beat Lynnwood 46-0, beat Snohomish 37-6, beat Shorewood 35-0, beat Shorecrest 21-0, lost to Monroe 35-7, beat Mountlake Terrace 13-10

About the Warriors: Edmonds-Woodway’s only two losses this season came against Marysville Pilchuck in Week 1 and against undefeated Monroe in Week 7. Other than that, the Warriors have largely handled business, particularly within the Wesco 3A South. After a hard-fought 13-10 win last week against Mountlake Terrace, the Warriors clinched the No. 2 seed in the league and a Week 10 playoff berth heading into the Week 9 3A crossover round. Edmonds-Woodway’s high-powered passing game features top targets Diego Escandon (43 receptions, 601 yards) and Jesse Hart III (35 receptions, 359 yards). Quarterback Steven Warren Jr. has thrown for 1,348 yards and 16 TDs. Lead running back Rashaad Gerona-Chatters has 606 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores.

Ferndale: 6-2 overall; beat Lynden 17-14, beat Oak Harbor 26-6, beat Glacier Peak 22-16, lost to Arlington 46-14, beat Marysville Pilchuck 47-28, lost to Marysville Getchell 14-13, beat Mount Vernon 49-14, beat Stanwood 34-7

About the Golden Eagles: Ferndale has managed to maintain its presence as one of the top contenders in Wesco 3A North throughout the fall. The Golden Eagles suffered a 46-14 beatdown against powerhouse Arlington, and they lost to late-surging Marysville Getchell in a 14-13 heartbreaker in Week 6. Impressive non-league wins over Lynden and Glacier Peak were huge for Ferndale, which was a part of a three-way tie for second place in the Wesco 3A North battle with Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck. Talan Bungard, one of the league’s top rushers, has compiled 831 yards on the ground with 11 rushing TDs this season, while Phoenyx Finkbonner has chipped in 518 rushing yards and nine scores.

Herald pick: Ferndale

SHORECREST AT MARYSVILLE GETCHELL

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Marysville Pilchuck High School

Stream: NFHS Network

Shorecrest: 3-5 overall; lost to Meadowdale 44-6, lost to Monroe 60-12, beat Snohomish 12-6, lost to Mountlake Terrace 20-0, lost to Cedarcrest 42-0, lost to Edmonds-Woodway 21-0, beat Lynnwood 47-7, beat Shorewood 31-8

About the Scots: After lopsided victories over Lynnwood and crosstown rival Shorewood, the Scots find themselves in a Week 9 crossover game against Marysville Getchell, which has been perhaps the hottest Wesco 3A North team outside of Arlington since Week 3. Prior to Shorecrest’s pair of league wins, the Scots went scoreless in three straight games in losses to Terrace, Cedarcrest and Edmonds-Woodway. Following a 2-8 season in 2022 that resulted in being picked sixth in this fall’s preseason coaches poll, the Scots have an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Week 10 playoffs with a win against the Chargers.

Marysville Getchell: 6-2, 4-2 in Wesco 3A North; beat Cascade 25-14, lost to Arlington 42-7, lost to Marysville Pilchuck 28-6, beat Mariner 48-12, beat Mount Vernon 28-27, beat Ferndale 14-13, beat Stanwood 21-20, beat Oak Harbor 28-18.

About the Chargers: Now riding a five-game winning streak, which included one-point victories against Mount Vernon, Ferndale and Stanwood, the Chargers are in prime position to secure a Week 10 playoff berth with a win over the Scots. Getchell needed its late-season push to tie Marysville Pilchuck and Ferndale for second in the loaded Wesco 3A North. The Chargers were picked to finish last in the preseason coaches poll. Getchell has a deep array of options in its option-heavy run game that’s hit full stride as of late. Quarterback Arion ‘Bubba’ Palacol has accounted for over 500 yards on the ground, while Shawn Etheridge (seven TDs), Andrew Withers (five TDs) and Samuel Gooch have all chipped in at least 200 yards on the ground.

Herald pick: Marysville Getchell

STANWOOD AT MOUNTLAKE TERRACE

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Edmonds-Woodway Stadium

Stream: NFHS Network

Stanwood: 3-5 overall; beat Lakewood 37-16, lost to Marysville Pilchuck 36-7, beat Oak Harbor 56-6, beat Mount Vernon 19-15, lost to Arlington 42-7, lost to Union 30-13, lost to Marysville Getchell 21-20, lost to Ferndale 34-7

About the Spartans: The Spartans have dealt with injuries to many key players this fall. As a result, Stanwood has relied on a number of different running backs to shoulder the load in its run-heavy Wing-T scheme. Eben Bland Jr. paced the Spartans with 94 yards on 28 carries last week against Ferndale. Sophomore Silas Turpin (73 carries, 366 yards) had been the lead back in prior in weeks in the absence of Cruise Swanson and Canyon Bumgarner. Senior Max Mayo has been a top playmaker for Stanwood this year, compiling two rushing TDs, two receiving TDs, three kickoff return TDs and a defensive score. A turnaround victory over a fellow run-heavy team in Mountlake Terrace would secure the Spartans a third consecutive Week 10 playoff berth and their first win in five weeks.

Mountlake Terrace: 5-3 overall; beat Jackson 34-6, beat Snohomish 35-21, beat Shorewood 35-0, beat Shorecrest 20-0, lost to Monroe 35-10, beat Lynnwood 50-6, lost to Inglemoor 27-18, lost to Edmonds-Woodway 13-10

About the Hawks: Mountlake Terrace took a low-scoring bout with Edmonds-Woodway down to the wire last week, but fell in a 13-10 slugfest against the Warriors in a de facto second-place game in Wesco 3A South. Area-leading rusher Zaveon Jones is up to nearly 1,500 yards on the ground with 19 TDs, adding another 137 yards receiving. Two-way receiver Logan Tews (18 catches, 314 yards) has made for a big-play threat on both sides of the ball, helping Terrace allow just 13.5 points a game to opponents. Freshman Owen Boswell has come up with a pair of interceptions on the year.

Herald pick: Mountlake Terrace

SNOHOMISH AT MARYSVILLE PILCHUCK

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Marysville Pilchuck High School

Stream: NFHS Network

Snohomish: 2-6 overall; lost to Glacier Peak 20-13, lost to Mountlake Terrace 35-21, lost to Shorecrest 12-6, lost to Edmonds-Woodway 37-6, beat Lynnwood 36-14, lost to Liberty (Renton) 45-14, beat Shorewood 28-14, lost to Monroe 55-7.

About the Panthers: Snohomish has struggled to put up strong showings in back-to-back weeks this season, and that trend continued with a 55-7 loss against the Bearcats last week. The Panthers’ Wesco 3A South victories over Shorewood and Lynnwood helped them land the No. 5 seed in the South and a shot on the road in the Week 9 crossover games against Marysville Pilchuck. Quarterback David Hammer, along with one of his top targets Parker Jackson, figure to be key as Snohomish looks for an upset. The Panthers had some tough luck early in the season with an injury to Hammer and three straight losses by two scores or less.

Marysville Pilchuck: 5-3 overall; beat Edmonds-Woodway 40-14, beat Stanwood 36-7, beat Marysville Getchell 28-6, beat Oak Harbor 21-12, lost to Ferndale 47-28, lost to Arlington 42-14, lost to Glacier Peak 21-7, beat Mount Vernon 41-21.

About the Tomahawks: After a three-game losing streak against quality opponents Ferndale, Arlington and Glacier Peak, the Tomahawks put away Mount Vernon 41-21 in Week 8 to force a three-way tie for second in Wesco 3A North with Ferndale and Marysville Getchell. Senior QB Luke Shoemaker has tallied 1,448 yards passing with nine TDs and six picks while completing 65.5% of his throws. Marcus Gaffney (30 receptions, 497 yards), Shane Nelson (25 catches) and Domonik Kendrick (24 catches) have all filled in as lead targets at times this season. The over 1,200 yards combined on the ground from tailbacks Joseph Davis (10 TDs) and Kenai Sinaphet (six TDs) ranks as one of the more consistent one-two rushing options in the area.

Herald pick: Marysville Pilchuck

Herald writer Zac Hereth contributed to this report.