Jackson races to 2nd straight 4A District 1 title

Glacier Peak sophomore Claire Butler dives during the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Jackson’s Elissa Anderson takes second and qualifies for state in the 100 yard butterfly during the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Jackson sophomore Julia Song takes first in the 100 yard freestyle during the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Jackson senior Celina Hernandez-Murillo dives in during the 200 yard freestyle relay at the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Glacier Peak junior Alena Lehmann blows past the competition in the 500 yard freestyle during the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Glacier Peak junior Addison Farman prepares to dive during the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Kamiak senior Claire Smith swims her way to victory in the 100 yard butterfly during the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Kamiak junior Julia Lorenzo pushes off from the wall to begin the 100 yard backstroke during the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Jackson’s Olivia Hoyla swims her way to a win in the 100 yard backstroke during the Wesco 4A District 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

SNOHOMISH — For the second straight year, Jackson piled up enough points to best runner-up Glacier Peak in the team standings at the Class 4A District 1 girls swim and dive championships.

The Timberwolves took first in 7 of 12 events, tallying up 538 points to the Grizzlies’ 493 behind a strong group effort as they reeled in their fourth district crown in the past five seasons Saturday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.

Led by returning junior Olivia Hoyla, the sophomore duo of Elissa Anderson and Julia Song, and freshman Mia Abrigo, Jackson proved its worth at the district meet once more.

“We swam really well on Thursday (during prelims),” longtime Jackson coach Drew Whorley said. “One of the cool things about that is it gives you the confidence that you’ll be able to come in and in the face of some anxiety during the championship season, to be able to repeat it on Saturday.

“It also puts you in a bit of a position where people can come get you. I think it really says a lot about our kids today, having the number of top seeds that we had coming into the meet, they did come and back it up for the most part.”

Hoyla collected individual first-place medals in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 individual medley, racing the 100 backstroke in 58.67 seconds and the 200 IM in 2:08.0.

Hoyla also helped the Timberwolves toward first-place finishes in both the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.54) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.38) along with Song, Anderson and senior Celina Hernandez-Murillo.

“She just finds that gear and she’s got that will,” Whorley said. “She’s just one of those kids that can put her hand on the wall before other people, she’s a big time swimmer.”

Anderson broke the 25-second mark in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 24.89 seconds to edge past GP freshman Megan Maley (25.28).

“Getting under 25 is a big barrier for all those kids, it’s a big swim for her,” Whorley said. “She’s worked really hard and she was skimming across the water today. She looked good.”

In addition, Song won the 100 freestyle at 53.98 seconds and 1.65 seconds faster than second-place teammate Hernandez-Murillo. Abrigo posted a time of 1:11.73 to win the 100 breaststroke.

“I’m really excited, and I’m still trying to process everything that happened today,” Whorley said. “Coming into this meet, we had only one swimmer who made the state cut. Now, we’re going in with two relays and at least six individual swims, and I’m optimistic we’ll get some wild-card swims. So, things could line up nicely for us as far as the number of swims we’ll get to watch at state.”

Glacier Peak diver shatters district meet record

The Grizzlies brought in a talented quartet of divers to the district meet Saturday. GP claimed the top four scores in the diving event and none greater than the performance from junior Addison Farman.

Farman crushed the district-meet record and GP school record with 465.05 points, which was 45.9 points higher than the district record set in 2010.

“I was shocked,” Farman said. “When (coach) Mark (Hughes) and I were talking on Thursday, I estimated maybe a 440. So, doing what I was not expecting to do was really fun. Mark has helped me so much this season, it’s just been so great. Getting up there and making him proud was honestly the best part.”

Sophomore Claire Butler also put together a state-qualifying score, racking up 373.25 points, while junior Selma Boudraa (300.35) and junior Olivia Conley (271.35) joined them for the top four spots on the podium. All were personal bests.

“For my girls overall, we were really solid and we’ve probably got the greatest depth we’ve ever had at GP in terms of the skill and ability from one through four,” longtime diving coach Hughes said. “We had a solid day. … I was really pleased with the performance from Glacier Peak.”

Grizzlies junior shows out in long-distance freestyles

Alena Lehmann saved her best two swims for Saturday’s culminating district events.

The junior ended up shaving nearly 10 seconds off her preliminary time in the 500 freestyle and finished in 5:06.86, which was 17.02 seconds quicker than second-place finisher Janey Ryu (Kamiak).

“She’s an elite swimmer,” Grizzlies head coach John Neff said. “She’s broken three different records this season. She’s a fantastic athlete and she puts in the work like nobody’s business. … The funny thing about that swim was when she got out of the pool, the first thing she said was: ‘Man, that felt too easy to go 5:06, to be honest, she’s got her sights set higher.

“Watch out for her at state, because a lot of girls are gonna see her name and go: ‘Woah.’”

Lehmann also notched a state berth in her first-place swim in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.74.

“I definitely surprised myself,” Lehmann said. “Because my goals are very state oriented right now, that was an amazing swim and I’m super proud of myself for doing that. … I’m really excited for state, and I had so much fun swimming with the girls.”

Kamiak senior wins butterfly, helps relay team to win

Claire Smith defended her district title in the 100 butterfly and swam a winning time of of 57.29 seconds.

The senior teamed up with Ryu, Julia Lorenzo and Iris Cho to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.46.

Full team results: 1. Jackson (538), 2. Glacier Peak (493), 3. Kamiak (407), 4. Lake Stevens (301), 5. Mariner (98).