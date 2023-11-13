Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Nov. 6-12
Published 1:30 am Monday, November 13, 2023
The Athlete of the Week nominees for Nov. 6-12. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.
Last week’s winner
David Brown | Lake Stevens | Football
Brown, a senior, hauled in two touchdown passes and had two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the Vikings’ 54-0 to win over Olympia in a winner-to-state Week 10 playoff game Nov. 4. He finished with a team-high 92 receiving yards. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Oct. 30-Nov. 5 by claiming 382 of 1,171 votes.
This week’s nominees
Mary Clarke | Snohomish | Girls Swim & Dive
Clarke, a senior, captured her second career state title by winning the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.78 seconds at the Class 3A state swim and dive championships Nov. 11. She also placed second in the 200 freestyle.
Darci Dalziel | Shorecrest | Girls Soccer
Dalziel, a senior, scored the decisive second goal for the Scots in their 2-1 upset victory over top-seeded Bellevue in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament Nov. 11.
Addison Farman | Glacier Peak | Girls Swim & Dive
Farman, a junior, secured a state title in diving during the Class 4A state swim and dive championships Nov. 9. She finished with an 11-dive score of 403.40 points.
Sammy Holmer | Lynnwood | Volleyball
Holmer, a junior, piled up 15 kills and 15 digs as the Royals clinched a state tournament berth with a sweep of Shorecrest in the Class 3A District 1 tournament semifinals Nov. 9. She also helped Lynnwood win the district title against Shorewood on Nov. 11.
Samantha Mandeville | Archbishop Murphy | Girls Swim & Dive
Mandeville, a junior, earned the state title in diving during the Class 2A/1A state swim and dive championships Nov. 9. She finished with an 11-dive score of 317.75 points.
Claire Smith | Kamiak | Girls Swim & Dive
Smith, a senior, captured her second career state title by winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.14 seconds at the Class 4A state swim and dive championships Nov. 11. She also finished second in the breaststroke and was part of two second-place relay finishes for Kamiak.
Jake Willis | Arlington | Football
Willis, a junior, caught two touchdown passes, forced a fumble on a sack and recovered a fumble in the Eagles’ 35-13 win over Ridgeline in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs Nov. 10. He finished with a team-high 126 receiving yards.
Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.