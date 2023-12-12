Pizza chain plans 5 new restaurants in Snohomish County

The logo for Mountain Mike’s Pizza features three mountain peaks and a pickaxe. (Mountain Mike’s Pizza)

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Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based chain, to open 11 stores in Washington, five of them in Snohomish County. The company expects to open the first Washington location in 2024. (Mountain Mike’s Pizza)

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Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based chain, to open 11 stores in Washington, five of them in Snohomish County. The company expects to open the first Washington location in 2024. (Mountain Mike’s Pizza)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

MARYSVILLE — Snohomish County can dig into a new style of pan pizza under a new franchise deal that will bring 11 new restaurants to Washington state.

The county is in for a big slice of the pie with five of the 11 planned stores opening here.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a Newport Beach, California-based franchise that’s been around for 45 years, plans to open pizza parlors in Arlington, Marysville, Lake Stevens, Mill Creek and Lynnwood, the company announced Tuesday.

The chain’s other restaurants will be located in Bellingham, Bellevue, Burlington, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood.

The franchise said specific addresses and opening dates for the the Snohomish and King county stores have not yet been set. However, the company said it expects the first Washington store to open next year.

Look for three mountain peaks and a pickax, the chain’s stylized logo. Craving a slice? For now, it’s about a 500-mile road trip from Everett to the nearest locations in Meridian, Idaho and Klamath Falls and Medford Oregon

Mountain Mike’s menu features 20-inch “mountain-sized” pizzas, mozzarella sticks, sandwiches, chicken wings and desserts, an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet and a selection of beer and wine. The chain bills itself as the home of “crispy, curly pepperoni,” with toppings to the edge.

Carry-out, dine-in options and third-party delivery are available. The typical restauraunt is 2,200 to 3,500 square feet, according to the company website.

Most offer a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs, the company said.

Gurjot Thind and Yashraj Thind, a Marysville-based partnership, inked the deal with the Mountain Mike’s franchise to develop and operate 10 of the new Washington stores.

“We’re extremely proud to continue our climb up the West Coast and maintain our strategic growth plan as we introduce another new state to our legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, delicious menu and family-friendly environment,” Jim Metevier , CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, said in a statement.

“We know that bringing our beloved pizza chain to Washington is a natural next step for Mountain Mike’s as our national presence grows, and we’re excited to partner with experienced multi-brand franchisees like the Thinds,” Metevier said.

The chain currently has nearly 300 restaurants in eight states: California, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona and Wisconsin.

The company opened its first restaurant in Palo Alto in 1978.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza received a five-star rating from Newsweek this year as one of America’s favorite restaurant chains.