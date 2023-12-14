Sound Transit CEO exits, creating vacancy at pivotal moment for Link

EVERETT — Sound Transit will again be looking for a new chief executive officer.

The transit authority announced Tuesday that CEO Julie Timm would leave the agency Jan. 12, less than halfway into her three-year contract, which provides an annual salary that started at $375,000.

The Sound Transit Board and staff leadership will create a navigation team to oversee the transition, a news release from the agency said.

The board is expected to name an interim CEO “in the weeks ahead.”

“She will be leaving the agency in order to return to the East Coast to take care of family matters,” a statement from Sound Transit said. “Since joining Sound Transit in September 2022, Timm has overseen a renewed emphasis on the rider experience as Sound Transit approaches the opening of several new extensions, starting with East Link next spring. Her focus and leadership in centering current and future riders in the agency’s capital and operating programs will benefit the region for years to come.”

The Sound Transit Board is made up of 18 members from three counties — Snohomish, King and Pierce. The Washington State Secretary of Transportation also holds a seat.

“I want to thank Julie Timm for her leadership of Sound Transit and wish her and her family the very best,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement. “I look forward to finding the next leader who can ensure Lynnwood Link opens next year, Everett Link is built as quickly as possible, and all the other projects to deliver our region the mass transit system it needs are on time and within budget.”

Snohomish County has three seats. Those are held by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.

The next Sound Transit CEO will be responsible for overseeing two massive projects slated to open by 2025: Lynnwood Link and the East Link Extension.

The Lynnwood Link will add four stops and bring light rail to Snohomish County. Regional partners, such as Community Transit, are also undergoing major changes to prepare for light rail.

“We’re working very closely with them every day, every week getting ready for next year, and they’ve got some outstanding staff and we have great relations and that partnership has been very productive,” Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz said. “I would expect that to continue, and that’s where our focus is.”

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.