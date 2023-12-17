Evergreen Church lights up the night

People walk through a tunnel of lights at Evergreen Church in Bothell, Washington, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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People walk through a tunnel of lights at Evergreen Church in Bothell, Washington, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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BOTHELL — Visitors can experience a free light display every day from 6 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 24 at Evergreen Church in Bothell.

Light tunnels, a projection of classic Christmas characters and other lighting designs can be seen from the roadside and from marked paths on the property.

Chocolate chip and gingerbread cookies are available for free, and specialty drinks — such as hot cocoa — are available for purchase next door at Cultures Coffee House. You’ll also find a model train set, a rustic fireplace setting for family photos and a screening of “The Christmas Story” movie every 20 minutes, all at no cost.

Annie Barker: annie.barker@heraldnet.com; Instagram: @annaleigh_marie.