Snohomish County prep girls basketball: 2023-24 season preview

The high school girls basketball season is off and running. Below is a closer look at some of the teams and players to watch this winter.

WESCO 4A

COACHES POLL

The predicted order of finish as voted on by the league’s coaches. Included are the average points per vote with first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Lake Stevens (2) — 1

2. Kamiak (1) — 1.7

3. Glacier Peak — 2.5

4. Jackson — 3

5. Mariner — 4

Note: Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team. Two coaches did not participate in the voting.

FAVORITE

Lake Stevens

The Vikings graduated five seniors last year and feature three this season. Among the top returners are senior forward Nisa Ellis, who averaged 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and senior guard Kamryn Wenz with four points, 2.5 assists and three steals per game last year. They’re joined by sisters sophomore Keira Tupua, who averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, and freshman Noelani Tupua, both guards who figure to make a big impact. The Vikings fell one win shy of a fourth straight trip to the state regionals last season. After the departure of longtime head coach Randy Edens, who took the same position at Issaquah, Lake Stevens enters its first year under coach Seth Dodge, who previously led the Marysville Getchell girls. Lake Stevens, which claimed a share of last year’s Wesco 4A title, holds a 4-2 record as of Tuesday and opens league play Jan. 3 at Kamiak.

CONTENDER

Kamiak

The Knights graduated three seniors last season and return the same number this year. Kamiak is led by standout senior point guard Bella Hasan, who averaged 20 points and four steals per game last year as a junior. Her top running mate, Nayella George, a first team All-Wesco selection last season, has moved on to play volleyball at Western Washington University. Senior guard Vivian Mawudeku looks to help Hasan carry the scoring load. Tina Brown is the new head coach for the Knights, replacing May Tupua after three seasons. Brown was previously the head coach at Neah Bay for several years and prior to that Tulalip Heritage. The Knights return six varsity players in total to fill out a relatively experienced squad. As of Tuesday, Kamiak held a 4-3 overall record. The Knights play their first league game Jan. 3 against Lake Stevens.

WESCO 3A/2A

COACHES POLL

The predicted order of finish as voted on by the league’s coaches. Included are the average points per vote with first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Meadowdale (4) — 1.8

2. Lynnwood (4) — 2.2

3. Arlington (2) — 2.4

4. Everett — 3.6

5. Archbishop Murphy — 4.7

6. Snohomish — 5.1

7. Stanwood — 6.8

8. Shorecrest — 7.4

9. Shorewood — 9

10. Edmonds-Woodway — 10.6

11. Cedarcrest — 11.3

12. Monroe — 11.4

13. Mountlake Terrace — 12.2

14. Marysville Getchell — 12.4

Note: Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team. Four coaches did not participate in the voting. Cascade and Marysville Pilchuck are playing independent schedules.

FAVORITE

Meadowdale

The Mavericks are led by senior point guard Gia Powell, a Brown University commit who averaged 20 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last year. Other returners include the post combination of juniors Audrey Lucas and Samantha Medina, and Meadowdale brings back 3-point driller sophomore Mia Brockmeyer and defensive commanders juniors Payton Fleishman and Kaiya Dotter on the wing. Meadowdale reached the 3A state quarterfinals last season, blowing past Bonney Lake in the round of 12 before falling to league foe Arlington. Powell tallied individual single-game highs in points scored (32), made field goals (11), most made 3-pointers (6) and steals (9) at the tournament. The Mavericks are 4-0 in league and 7-1 overall this season with strong wins over Lynden Christian, King’s, Everett and Arlington after an opening loss to 2A power Lynden.

CONTENDERS

Lynnwood

Dominating the court for the Royals is the quartet of seniors point guard Aniya Hooker and shooting guards Teyah Clark, Kayla Lorenz and Dina Yonas. The team returns six seniors and all five of its starters while looking to be a league threat and possible repeat state qualifier. At the state tournament last year, the Royals beat West Seattle in the regional round before being ousted in the round of 12 by Stanwood, which placed fourth. Hooker averaged 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game last season. She and Lorenz each reached the 1,000-point club this season. Lynnwood is off to a strong start and entered Tuesday at 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. The Royals’ lone loss came to fellow league contender Arlington, but they also hold a key win over Everett.

Arlington

The Eagles return plenty of postseason experience and have made the semifinals the past three 3A state tournaments. Arlington, the two-time defending Wesco 3A/2A champion, is tasked with replacing Gatorade State Player of the Year and two-time Everett Herald Player of the Year, Jenna Villa, who’s now playing at Washington State University. Seniors Samara Morrow (guard) and Katie Snow (forward) along with junior guard/forward Kierra Reese are returning starters, and freshman guard Kailee Anderson is stepping into the backcourt. Morrow averaged 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals per game last season, and went off for 38 points in Arlington’s 2023-24 season opener. Reese averaged eight points and three rebounds per game last season. The Eagles have two third-place finishes and one fifth over the past three postseasons. Arlington is 4-1 in league and 5-1 overall, striking wins over Lake Stevens, Snohomish and Lynnwood. Their lone loss came in a key matchup against 3A/2A opponent Meadowdale.

Everett

The Seagulls graduated four seniors and feature six this year for a lineup featuring a heavy combination of seniors and sophomores. Everett reached the state regionals the past two years, including rebounding from a heartbreaking loss at regionals in 2022 by making their first trip to the Hardwood Classic in 28 years last season. The Seagulls are led by standout senior twins Alana and Mae Washington and senior point guard Mylie Wugumgeg, and they also bring back key senior contributors post Lanie Thompson and guard Selena Espinoza. Everett holds a 4-3 record, including 3-2 in league play, while facing a tough opening slate. All three of Everett’s early-season losses have come to teams that reached their respective state tournaments last season.

Archbishop Murphy

The Wildcats bring in a young but also relatively experienced team this season after only graduating one senior from last year. Junior guard Ava Marr, sophomores guards Brooke Blachly and Kayla Hookfin, senior guard Kennedy Reed and guard/forward Caroline Burns are the returners; the team adds a newcomer, freshman guard Ashley Fletcher, to the starting lineup as well. Archbishop Murphy finished one win shy of a berth to the 2A state regionals last season and placed fourth at state the season prior. The Wildcats hold a 6-2 record, including 3-0 in league play. They beat 2022-23 2A state qualifier Burlington-Edison, and their two losses were in close games with defending 1A state champion Nooksack Valley and fellow 1A power Lynden Christian. Archbishop Murphy’s league schedule heats up in the backend with matchups against Arlington, Lynnwood, Snohomish and Everett in January.

Snohomish

The Panthers fell one win shy of qualifying for the state regionals last season and placed fourth at the 2022 and 2019 state tournaments. Returners this year include junior forward Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, who last year averaged 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, sophomore guard Sienna Capelli, who averaged 6.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, senior post Catherine Greene, juniors guards Baella Stich and Cora Larson and sophomore guard Kendall Hammer. Snohomish features a large contingent of a newcomers from its freshman class, including guards Lizzie Allyn, Ava Larson, Danica Avalos, swingwoman Lyla Larson and forward Lola Rotondo. Head coach Ken Roberts said this will be the deepest squad the program has had since Snohomish split with Glacier Peak in 2009, and he expects a step forward on the court this winter. “Being able to compete with the top teams in the league means you can compete with the top teams in the state,” Roberts said, “I believe we have five of the top 12 teams in the state in our league.” The Panthers were challenged right out of the gates this season and opened league play with games against fellow contenders Everett and Arlington, both one-point losses. Snohomish holds a 3-3 overall record and is 3-2 in league play, and they close the regular season with back-to-back tough matchups against Meadowdale at Lynnwood.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Is this a reset season for Glacier Peak?

The Grizzlies have long been perennial contenders in Wesco 4A and have a lengthy list of postseason accomplishments under longtime head coach Brian Hill. But after graduating standout Kylani Rookstool and losing sharpshooting underclassman Brynna Pukis to an academy team, Glacier Peak is tasked with replacing its top two options from a season ago. Hill, in his 15th season, hopes to get a boost from multiple players returning from injury. Among the top returners for the Grizzlies are sophomore guard Zoey Ritter, who averaged eight points and three rebounds per game last season, and senior forward Marley Macris, who chipped in four points and four rebounds per contest.

Can Stanwood fill the shoes of last year’s squad?

The Spartans earned top-six state trophies at the past two state tournaments, including a program-best fourth-place finish a season ago. After graduating four seniors who played heavy minutes and key roles for those groups, Stanwood enters this winter as a young squad trying to compete in perhaps the toughest 3A league in the state. Junior guards Ava DePew and Jazmyn Legg and sophomore point guard Ellalee Wortham make up a strong returning core of underclassmen that second-year coach Dustin Swanson and the Spartans figure to rely on heavily. The Spartans entered Tuesday 2-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Who will claim the four state berths through the 3A district tournament?

Wesco 3A/2A teams have represented well at state tournaments. Arlington and Stanwood placed last year, and five different teams secured trips to the Tacoma Dome for the Hardwood Classic. Based on returning talent, the league could replicate that same type of success this winter. Meadowdale, Arlington, Lynnwood and Everett all return plenty of key pieces with big-game experience. Snohomish looks to be improved this winter and is always a tough outcome postseason play, and Stanwood could find itself factoring in as the season progresses. Unlike last year when District 1 received five state tournament berths, there’s only four this season, further increasing the challenge of making a run to the Tacoma Dome.