New city workers: Clearapathra in Lynnwood, Sir Mows-A-Lot in Mukilteo

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LYNNWOOD — The queen of the roads is ready.

Clearapathra won as the name of Lynnwood’s newest snow plow.

In Mukilteo, Sir Mows-A-Lot is the name bestowed on the city’s $75,000 robotic mower, a relentless romping-chomping machine.

Both cities asked the community to help name their heavy equipment, then vote on the winner.

Lynnwood’s 10-foot American Sno-Plow made of polymer moldboard and steel is the third plow to join the ranks of “Snobi Wan Kenobi” and “Plowy McPlowface,” both previously named by the citizens they serve.

“We are ready to mobilize at a moment’s notice,” said city spokesperson Nathan MacDonald. “Here in the northwest it kind of creeps up on us.”

Lynnwood received 556 name suggestions for the plow. The public works team whittled that list down to their three favorites: Clearapathra, Plowasaurus Rex and Sir Plows-A-Lot.

Of the 918 votes cast, an overwhelming number voted for Clearapathra, MacDonald said.

Some contenders that came close, but didn’t make the top three, included Taylor Drift, Control-Salt-Delete and Mr. Plow (from “The Simpsons” episode where Homer buys a snow plow).

Mukilteo had 105 name submissions for the robot mower that helps maintain stormwater facilities and reduce staff time and vegetation. The RC Mowers R-52 is a 7-foot, 1,850-pound beast with fierce teeth to bite through rough terrain.

Four names were put to vote, including Muk Muncher, Mowy McMowerson and North Sound Sod Slayer.

The three people who submitted Sir Mows-A-Lot were Carmen Lemke, Greg Conner and anonymous.

How to prepare for winter storms

Cover and wrap hose bibs outside the house to prevent freezing pipes.

Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains. This will help alleviate drainage problems along roadways and prevent flooding or melted snow from refreezing.

After a heavy rainfall, storm drains can be overloaded. Avoid driving through water on the roadways and in parking lots. The average automobile can be swept off the road in 12 inches of moving water, and attempting to drive through water may also damage your engine.

Prepare at least a three-day emergency kit. Now is the time to gather items such as food and water, flashlights and batteries, first-aid supplies, pet food, and other essential comfort items. For tips, visit ready.gov.

Use extreme caution while driving in inclement weather of any kind. Allow plenty of time to get to your destination, always yield to service vehicles such as plows, sanders and buses. If you don’t have to go out when the roads are dangerous, please don’t.

Source: City of Lynnwood

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.