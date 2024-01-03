Snohomish County prep boys swim and dive: Athletes and teams to watch

Jackson junior Ethan Chen-Parks races to a seventh-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle final at the state swim and dive championships on Feb. 18, 2023, at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Camden Blevins-Mohr swims in the the 100-yard butterfly at the state swim and dive championships on Feb. 18, 2023, at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest’s Tristan Serrano yells out to his teammate as he prepares to dive into the water during the 200-yard freestyle relay final at the state swim and dive championships on Feb. 18, 2023, at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Jackson junior Ethan Georgiev races to a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle at the Class 4A state swim and dive championships on Feb. 18, 2023, at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

The high school boys swim and dive season is in full gear as teams return to action this week after winter break.

Here’s a look at some of the area’s top returning swimmers, divers and teams this winter.

SWIMMERS AND DIVERS TO WATCH

Ethan Georgiev, sr., Jackson

Georgiev placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle at the Class 4A state championships last winter, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 45.36 seconds. He added a seventh-place finish in the 100 freestyle at 47.65 seconds. He was also a member of the Timberwolves’ seventh-place 200 freestyle relay team.

Ethan Chen-Parks, sr., Jackson

Chen-Parks took seventh in the 50 freestyle at the 4A state championships last season, finishing in 22 seconds flat. He also placed ninth in the 100 freestyle (58.77 seconds) and helped Jackson towards a seventh-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

Vyron Domingo, jr., Jackson

Domingo placed 11th in the 200 individual medley while competing for Mariner at the 4A state meet last year. He finished the race in 2:00.52.

Tristan Serrano, jr., Shorecrest

Serrano helped Shorecrest to two top-six finishes in relay races last season at the 3A state championships. The Scots took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay event, finishing with a time of 1:28.57. They also placed sixth in the 400 freestyle at 3:16.12.

Colton Stoecker, jr., Shorecrest

Stoecker was a part of the Scots’ sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay at the 3A state championships last season. He placed seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:52.07) and 15th in the 200 freestyle (1:46.96).

Evan Wold, jr., Archbishop Murphy

Wold placed third in the 100 breaststroke at the 2A state championships last winter, adding a seventh-place finish in the 200 individual medley. He finished the 100 breaststroke in 59.80 seconds and the 200 IM in 2:01.42.

Camden Blevins-Mohr, jr., Lake Stevens

Blevins-Mohr placed 16th in 100 butterfly at the 4A state championships last season, finishing in 53.85 seconds. He was also a part of the Vikings’ sixth-place 200 freestyle relay squad at state.

Cade Farmer, jr., Kamiak

Farmer took eighth at the 1-meter diving state championships last season. He finished with a score of 207.40.

Kaiu Taylor, sr., Glacier Peak

Taylor finished 16th in the 100 backstroke at the 4A state championships last year, finishing in 55.18 seconds. He was also a part of the Grizzlies’ 200 medley relay team, which took 15th with a time of 1:46.04.

Torsten Hokanson, jr., Snohomish

Hokanson took 11th in the 100 freestyle and 13th in the 200 freestyle at the 3A state championship meet last season. He swam the 100 freestyle in 47.95 seconds and finished the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.63.

Owen Collins, jr., Snohomish

Collins took ninth in the 200 individual medley at the 3A state championships last winter, finishing with a time of 1:56.88. He added a 10th-place finish in the 100 backstroke (58.65). He was also a part of the Panthers’ 400 and 200 freestyle relay teams, which finished 14th and 16th, respectively.

Connor Colloton, jr., Snohomish

Colloton placed 13th in the 500 freestyle (4:51.74) at the 3A state championships last season. He was also a member of the Panthers’ 400 and 200 freestyle relay teams, which finished 14th and 16th, respectively.

Bryan Zi Wong, sr., Kamiak

Zi Wong placed 16th at 4A state meet in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:02.04.

Ben Allen, sr., Shorewood

Allen placed 10th at the 3A state meet in the 100 backstroke at 54.24 seconds. He also was a member of the Stormrays’ ninth-place 200 medley relay team.

TEAMS TO WATCH

Shorecrest

The Scots are fresh off of their third straight 3A district championship. Shorecrest racked up six first-place finishes at the Snohomish Aquatic Center last season, including sweeping the three relay events. The Scots went on to place eighth as a team at the 3A state meet. Junior Colton Stoecker (500 freestyle) is the squad’s lone returning individual district champion. Fellow juniors Tristan Serrano, Kason Kirkpatrick and Ian Reece headline the returning group after being key components in Shorecrest’s relay squads, which boasted three top-10 state finishes, including two top-six medals.

Jackson

Despite coming in fourth out of five teams at the district meet, Jackson delivered the area’s top 4A team finish by placing 11th at the state championships last winter. The Timberwolves’ senior duo of Ethan Georgiev and Ethan Chen-Parks are each returning district champions, winning the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively. Jackson added another district champion to the fold in Mariner transfer Vyron Domingo (200 individual medley). Junior Nikolai Esparza adds to the group after being a part of Jackson’s district champion 200 medley relay squad.

Lake Stevens

The Vikings secured a second consecutive 4A district title last winter and return a handful of swimmers this season. Lake Stevens is coming off a 16th-place team finish at the 4A state championships. Junior Camden Blevins-Mohr leads the returners after winning the 50 freestyle district title and helping the Vikings’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams to district crowns. He’s joined by fellow district-champion-relay-team-returners junior Coren Coe and sophomore Sam Lamb, as well as state participant and senior Connor Weldon.

Snohomish

Snohomish placed 17th at the 3A state championships and third at the district meet last winter. The Panthers return all three of their individual state qualifiers from a season ago — juniors Torsten Hokanson, Owen Collins and Connor Colloton. That trio also makes up a strong returning core for Snohomish’s relay team after helping the 200 and 400 freestyle teams to top-16 state finishes last season.