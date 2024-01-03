Top 10 stories that readers engaged with in 2023

Don Vanney Jr. outside his home in Arlington, Washington on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, weeks after he defeated longtime incumbent Arlington Mayor Barb Tolbert in November. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Snohomish County Sheriff candidates Adam Fortney Susanna Johnson during an Everett Council of Neighborhoods forum on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Susanna Johnson speaks during an interview on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Ferry workers wait for cars to start loading onto the M/V Kitsap on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Nursing Administration Supervisor Susan Williams points at a list of current COVID patients at Providence Regional Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Shawn Haggard and Khrista Bill, at left, stand with their children near the Sauk-Suiattle Reservation in Darrington, Washington on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Grayson Huff, left, a 4th grader at Pinewood Elementary, peaks around his sign during the Marysville School District budget presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Surveillance footage shows sheriff’s deputy Matt Lease tackling Sharron Wilson to the ground at the bus stop in Edmonds on March 21, 2020.

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U.S. Army veteran George Michael Taylor shares his stories from the Vietnam War during a Veterans Day program at the Snohomish Senior Center on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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The Snohomish County sheriff race, Sauk Suiattle disenrollment saga, ferry commuter’s frustrations, and Marysville schools budget cuts were among the Herald’s most engaged with stories of 2023.

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Here are the 10 news stories from 2023 that Daily Herald readers spent the most time reading, according to Google Analytics.

10. Pete Kinch, former Everett mayor and advocate for the poor, dies at 80

Photographer, politician and nonprofit administrator Pete Kinch died Aug. 18. “I don’t know where he got the energy,” his daughter said.

9. Fallen soldier, Vietnam war survivor linked by name – and now, more

“My name is George Michael Taylor,” the Everett man said on the phone. But George Michael Taylor had been killed in 1967.

8. County to pay $75,000 for tackle and arrests of Black nursing assistant

Sharon Wilson was trying to catch a bus in March 2020 in Edmonds. The way a deputy arrested her caused a public uproar.

7. At tense meeting, Marysville schools stare down drastic cuts to sports, more

Even with a $5 million loan, the budget was still $10.8 million short. In a budget presentation Nov. 28, officials discussed next steps.

6. Sauk Suiattle disenrollment saga threatens dozens in 314-member tribe.

For the third time in 20 years, an entire family’s tribal status was questioned. But those close to the case said it wasn’t really about lineage.

5. Dozens of Providence patients in medical limbo for months, even years

About 100 people were stuck in Everett hospital beds without an urgent medical reason. New laws aim for a solution.

4. Long time state ferry commuters: ‘This is the worst its ever been’

Thousands of commuters rely on the Edmonds-Kingston and Mukilteo-Clinton ferries. But delays and cancellations have piled up.

3. In interview, Snohomish County’s new sheriff outlines playbook for 2024

Susanna Johnson would not seek to fire deputies rehired by Adam Fortney, she said in a wide-ranging discussion as she prepared to take office.

2. Fortney, Johnson face off in expensive, contentious sheriff’s race

Campaigns spent a total of $400,000, and threw barbs, as Snohomish County looked to pick its next sheriff.

1. What do Arlington locals make of longtime mayor’s resounding defeat

Four years ago, Don Vanney narrowly lost a mayoral bid. This time, he won with 64%. What changed? Or better yet: What hasn’t?