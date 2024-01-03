Top 10 stories that readers engaged with in 2023
Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Here are the 10 news stories from 2023 that Daily Herald readers spent the most time reading, according to Google Analytics.
10. Pete Kinch, former Everett mayor and advocate for the poor, dies at 80
Photographer, politician and nonprofit administrator Pete Kinch died Aug. 18. “I don’t know where he got the energy,” his daughter said.
9. Fallen soldier, Vietnam war survivor linked by name – and now, more
“My name is George Michael Taylor,” the Everett man said on the phone. But George Michael Taylor had been killed in 1967.
8. County to pay $75,000 for tackle and arrests of Black nursing assistant
Sharon Wilson was trying to catch a bus in March 2020 in Edmonds. The way a deputy arrested her caused a public uproar.
7. At tense meeting, Marysville schools stare down drastic cuts to sports, more
Even with a $5 million loan, the budget was still $10.8 million short. In a budget presentation Nov. 28, officials discussed next steps.
6. Sauk Suiattle disenrollment saga threatens dozens in 314-member tribe.
For the third time in 20 years, an entire family’s tribal status was questioned. But those close to the case said it wasn’t really about lineage.
5. Dozens of Providence patients in medical limbo for months, even years
About 100 people were stuck in Everett hospital beds without an urgent medical reason. New laws aim for a solution.
4. Long time state ferry commuters: ‘This is the worst its ever been’
Thousands of commuters rely on the Edmonds-Kingston and Mukilteo-Clinton ferries. But delays and cancellations have piled up.
3. In interview, Snohomish County’s new sheriff outlines playbook for 2024
Susanna Johnson would not seek to fire deputies rehired by Adam Fortney, she said in a wide-ranging discussion as she prepared to take office.
2. Fortney, Johnson face off in expensive, contentious sheriff’s race
Campaigns spent a total of $400,000, and threw barbs, as Snohomish County looked to pick its next sheriff.
1. What do Arlington locals make of longtime mayor’s resounding defeat
Four years ago, Don Vanney narrowly lost a mayoral bid. This time, he won with 64%. What changed? Or better yet: What hasn’t?