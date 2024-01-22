Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 15-21

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Jan. 15-21. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Evan Wold | Archbishop Murphy | Boys Swim & Dive

Wold, a junior, swam a Class 2A state-qualifying time of 1 minute, 0.01 seconds in the 100 butterfly in the Wildcats’ dual-meet win over Everett. He also won the 100 breaststroke and helped Archbishop Murphy’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to wins. Wold won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Jan. 8-14 by claiming 1,508 (49%) of 3,078 votes.

This week’s nominees

Dustin Baxter | Arlington | Boys Wrestling

Baxter, a senior, outlasted Marysville Pilchuck’s Joseph Davis by a 1-0 decision at 165 pounds in a battle of returning 3A state placers on Jan. 16. Baxter’s efforts helped the Eagles secure a 35-34 team victory.

Jaxon Dubiel | Mountlake Terrace | Boys Basketball

Dubiel, a senior, led all scorers in each game during a 3-0 week for the Hawks. He netted 20 points in the Mountlake Terrace’s 69-49 win over Everett on Jan. 16, 24 points in the team’s 58-31 victory over Shorewood on Jan. 19 and 23 points in the Hawks’ 76-48 win over Mt. Tahoma on Jan. 20.

Rebecca Serati | Kamiak | Girls Wrestling

Serati, a senior, went 3-0 and earned a pin in the 105-pound championship match at the Lady Hawk Invitational on Jan. 20 in Mountlake Terrace. Her efforts included outlasting Hazen’s Vina Nguyen, ranked seventh in the state for 4A/3A girls at 105 by Washington Wrestling Report, in a 12-9 decision in the semifinals.

Ellalee Wortham | Stanwood | Girls Basketball

Wortham, a sophomore, averaged 26.5 points over two games for the Spartans. She scored a game-high 27 points in Stanwood’s 79-68 loss to Meadowdale on Jan. 16 and added a game-high 26 points as the Spartans topped Cedarcrest 78-54 on Jan. 20.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.