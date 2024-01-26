Arlington girls top Everett for 10th straight win

Everett’s Alana Washington (12) moves with the ball during a girls basketball game between Arlington and Everett at Everett High School on Friday. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Arlington’s Katie Snow (24) shoots the ball during a girls basketball game between Arlington and Everett at Everett High School on Friday. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Arlington’s Rachel Snow (3) moves with the ball during a girls basketball game between Arlington and Everett at Everett High School on Friday. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Arlington’s Jersey Walker (23) moves with the ball during a girls basketball game between Arlington and Everett at Everett High School on Friday.(Annie Barker / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Arlington High School girls basketball team overpowered Everett on Friday night in a battle of the birds, 60-49.

Eagles senior guard Samara Morrow scored a team-high 22 points and dished out five assists, helping Arlington (16-2 overall, 10-1 league) notch its 10th straight victory and stay tied with Meadowdale atop the Wesco 3A/2A standings.

“It was a big win for us,” Arlington coach Joe Marsh said. “This time of year, it’s about putting more points on the board than the other team, (and) we did that against a good squad.

After a slow start for both squads, the Eagles found their rhythm. Morrow notched 10 points and senior forward Katie Snow and junior guards Kierra Reese and Jersey walker contributed buckets for a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Arlington’s stout defense presented itself in the second quarter, particularly in the paint as it limited Everett to just six points in the session, including just five from standout twin guards Alana and Mae Washington.

“We got to make sure we’re not just guarding them with one person,” said Marsh of his team’s tactics maintaining the Washingtons. “We make sure wherever they are, and especially when they get into the key, we got to have people around them. They got some late, but we did a pretty good job overall. I’m pretty happy with it.”

Arlington led 36-18 at halftime, and their spread widened to 24 points near the end of the third quarter on 3-pointers by Morrow and Walker.

The Washington sisters picked up the pace for Everett (11-6, 7-4) heading into the fourth quarter trailing 51-32 and took advantage of chances at the foul line to combine for 15 points in a physical final period, but Arlington did enough to keep its distance and never relinquished its commanding lead.

Alana finished with a team-high 22 points and Mae scored 13.

“Dealing with (Everett’s) pressure and their length was really our biggest thing,” Marsh said. “Our defense was really solid tonight, especially in the first half. (There was) a little too much fouling in the second half, the game slows down and just kind of gets crazy there. But I’m really happy with the way we played.”