Prep notebook: Lynnwood girls missing key piece for districts

Mountlake Terrace’s Zaveon Jones shoots the ball during a game against Marysville-Getchell on Dec. 8, 2023, in Mountlake Terrace. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Lynnwood’s Kayla Lorenz goes between the legs while scanning the defense against Everett on Dec. 15, 2022, in Everett. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Lynnwood 6-foot senior Kayla Lorenz, who suffered a broken left thumb in the Royals’ 40-36 loss to Decatur on Dec. 28, is still on the road to recovery.

Lorenz underwent successful surgery to address the issue and was ruled out for at least the rest of the regular season. She’ll also miss the Class 3A district playoffs, which start next week. Head coach Eddie Mcferrin said Lorenz isn’t scheduled to have her hard cast removed until at least Feb. 18, the day after the district tournament ends. The 3A state regional round begins Feb. 20.

Mcferrin didn’t rule out a potential return for Lorenz in the state tournament if the Royals advance past districts.

“We’re not betting on that,” Mcferrin said. “The girls have to worry about what lies in front of them now, and that’s playing without Kayla. And I think we have a good group of girls to put that together.”

Lynnwood was 6-3 without Lorenz in the lineup entering Friday’s regular-season finale against Snohomish.

“A lot of people have been stepping up,” Mcferrin said. “It’s hard for us when you lose your tallest player and one of your best scorers. We’re focused on a lot of things on the defensive end right now and sort of letting our offense follow.”

Local basketball players reach 1,000 career points

A slew of local athletes have reached the ever-growing list of 1,000-point scorers this winter, including four this week as the regular season comes to an end.

Senior Eli Trichler of the Sultan boys joined his twin brother, Toby Trichler, in the 1,000-point club on Monday against Seattle Academy, becoming the fourth player in school history to accomplish the feat.

Cedarcrest boys senior Jack LeBlanc and Mountlake Terrace boys’ senior Zaveon Jones both followed on Tuesday. LeBlanc collected his 1,000th career point in a win over Lynnwood and Jones notched his in a win over Shorecrest.

Everett girls senior Alana Washington scored her 1,000th point on Thursday against Shorewood, becoming the latest local to break the barrier.

Lynnwood girls seniors Lorenz and Aniya Hooker both surpassed the 1,000-point threshold in December, along with Meadowdale’s Gia Powell.

Also in December, Everett boys senior Isaiah White eclipsed 1,000 points, becoming the first Everett player to do so since the 1994-95 season, and Marysville Getchell boys junior Bubba Palacol became the second Chargers player to reach 1,000 career points.

Lakewood’s Stoddard breaks charge record

Lakewood’s Zach Stoddard has found a knack for giving opposing coaches headaches by sacrificing his body.

The senior drew his 72nd career charge on Monday against Meridian, upping his single-season record to 37 this winter. Stoddard bested his previous mark of 35 set over 25 games last season. His efforts this year included taking five charges against Mount Vernon on Dec. 19.